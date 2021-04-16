PropTexx Startup Closes Successful Seed Round of Funding and Expands PropTech Business by Purchasing Vizoport
Singapore-based startup grows in the Southeast Asian Market by providing white-label turnkey high-quality media and 3D content to real estate professionalsSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PropTexx, the rising Singapore-based Proptech startup (www.proptexx.com) that offers a white-label turnkey high-quality media and 3D content platform and solutions to real estate professionals, has successfully completed a round of seed funding of an undisclosed amount. The company is now preparing to enter its Pre-A round of funding to support its critical AI strategy.
PropTexx offers a unified turnkey system to real estate professionals and agencies that empowers them with a white-label Proptech platform featuring hi-tech functionalities and superb media content. The platform allows them to focus on growing their business without losing themselves in the typical steep learning curve that creating visual assets and user-focused platforms entails. At the same time, PropTexx lets real estate professionals resell the service to their customers, offering property owners access to PropTexx's technology tools labeled under the broker's brand.
"Real estate brokers are in the business of selling property. That's what they do best. Not design, or web design, or photography work. However, these are services that are critical to them and that they can also resell to their customers. For real estate professionals, meaningful sales happen if they have a powerful portal they can leverage. PropTexx offers them that without any effort or brand dilution," said Stefan Gunnarsson, CEO of PropTexx. The company is betting on offering real estate professionals an easy, cutting-edge, and immediately available platform that they can use and resell under their own brand, leveraging premium real estate media content and 3D content for real estate.
Professional photographers are also onboarded as they can sell their high-quality photography work through the platform and monetize their talent through the platform. "That's also why we are stepping into a Pre-A round of funding that will be aimed at supporting our AI strategy. We're already profitable, but we know that the wealth of AI-powered features we will add to PropTexx will seriously grow our business by helping real estate brokers grow theirs," Mr. Gunnarsson added.
The startup has also just acquired a 100% stake in Vizoport.com, the largest 3D content provider in South East Asia, as it strives to leverage the power of leading brands, excellent customer service, and cutting-edge technology and AI to further expand its growth and marketing share.
"We offer real estate professionals with businesses of any volume an advanced tool that they can use to scale their operations. In turn, we can dramatically scale ours because wherever there is a real estate broker in need of a streamlined high-performing solution that helps them to showcase and promote properties and charge a premium for extra quality content that drives more conversions, PropTexx's white-label tools will be the natural service they'll choose," the CEO further noted. "After all, Proptech experts like us will do all the complex tech, design, and 3D content production legwork for them". he added.
More information on PropTexx and Vizoport can be found at https://proptexx.com/ and at https://www.vizoport.com/.
Stefan Gunnarsson
PropTexx
stefan@proptexx.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn