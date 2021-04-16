B2B Industrial Packaging Acquires Fibers of Kalamazoo

B2B Industrial Packaging just announced the acquisition of Fibers of Kalamazoo in Kalamazoo, Mich. This is B2B Industrial Packaging’s 14th major acquisition.

ADDISON, ILL. , U.S., April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging just announced the acquisition of Fibers of Kalamazoo in Kalamazoo, Mich. This is B2B Industrial Packaging’s 14th major acquisition.

B2B Industrial Packaging President and CEO Bill Drake said, “Fibers of Kalamazoo joins a world class roster of industrial packaging-related companies that make up the rapidly expanding B2B Industrial Packaging portfolio. We have an experienced acquisition team on hand that understands how to facilitate acquisitions and make the experience as seamless as possible for leadership, employees, clients and channel partners. The bottom line is that everyone involved will only notice good things.”

In addition to outstanding client service, Fibers’ current clients will benefit from the wealth of resources that a company the size of B2B Industrial Packaging brings to the table. This includes a large bench of industry experts and long-term partner relationships with some of the world’s leading industrial packaging tool and supply manufacturers.

Fibers of Kalamazoo has been serving Michigan with excellent products, expertise and honest customer service for 35 years. The acquisition will only magnify those great qualities. Both Fibers and B2B Industrial Packaging are committed to making the acquisition a beneficial experience.

This is the 14th acquisition in 13 years for B2B Industrial Packaging. The company previously acquired Western Metals, Pac Fast, Empire Systems and Empire West Solutions in California; Central Packaging in Kansas; Alpine Packaging in Oregon; All Packaging in Missouri; AMW Packaging Supply in Arizona; Lewis Industrial Supply in Pennsylvania; and Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, Rapid-Pac, and All Packaging-South Chicago in Illinois.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Salinas and Hayward, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan; and Phoenix. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

