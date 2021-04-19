Belfonte Ice Cream From the heart of Kansas City.

Belfonte's New flavors include Coffee, made in partnership with The Roasterie and KC Kingdom Crunch, created to honor our favorite football team!

We know the choices in a freezer case can be overwhelming. We hope our new packages make it easier for Belfonte fans to find their favorite flavors.” — Joe Calabrese, General Manager, Belfonte Ice Cream & Dairy Foods Company

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kansas City's Belfonte Ice Cream Announces Five New Flavors And New Easy-To-Identify Packaging

New flavors include Coffee, made in partnership with The Roasterie and KC Kingdom Crunch, created to honor our favorite football team!

When you've just got to get your hands on your favorite ice cream, there's not a minute to spare. Belfonte has made it easier for shoppers to do just that by introducing six new flavors and new packaging, featuring color-coded lids and six new flavors.

Belfonte packaging now reflects the type of ice cream inside: Belfonte Classic, Belfonte Purely Premium, and Belfonte Loaded Premium.

Gone are the square packages that used to house Belfonte's classic flavors. Along with your favorite classics, two new flavors released at the end of March – Green Mint Cookie and Chocolate Cookies' N Cream – Belfonte Classics are now in a container with an easy-to-replace silver-rimmed lid.

Belfonte's two premium ice cream lines have new packaging featuring easy-to-identify blue-rimmed or gold-rimmed lids:

• Purely premium flavors have containers with a blue-rimmed lid

• Loaded premium flavors are packed with extra treats and now feature gold-rimmed tops. Three new flavors are here for spring:

o Coffee Ice Cream, created through a partnership with another hometown favorite – The Roasterie – featuring their signature house blend of espresso

flavor and creaminess

o KC Kingdom Crunch – created to honor our favorite football team, has chocolate malt ice cream with caramel swirl and crispy chocolate pieces

o Brownie Extreme – created by a Kansas City fan in Belfonte's 2020 ice cream contest. A rich chocolate ice cream swirled with caramel and loaded with

chocolate chip brownies

Belfonte Ice Cream begins with a process designed to retain the farm-fresh creaminess and homestyle flavor. The two premium lines contain the highest-quality ingredients and a method that reduces air for a denser consistency, plus a higher fat content that creates a delicious, extra-creamy texture that delivers on its premium status. Belfonte's Classic flavors offer outstanding flavor with less fat at a lower price point.

"We know the choices in a freezer case can be overwhelming for consumers," said Joe Calabrese, General Manager of Belfonte Ice Cream & Dairy Foods Company. "We want to make it easy for Belfonte fans to identify and select their favorite flavors for a faster shopping experience."

Consumers can see all of the new flavors and learn how they can win a chance at free ice cream by visiting BelfonteDairy.com/Flavor.

###

About Belfonte Dairy

Since 1969, Belfonte Ice Cream & Dairy Foods Company has brought families smiles every day with rich, delicious dairy products made right here in Kansas City. Quality and taste matter most and Belfonte products are made with only the finest milk from local farms. That's what helps us give you the unmatched fresh, creamy flavor in every Belfonte product – from ice cream to yogurt to dip. From the heart of Kansas City. For more information, www.BelfonteDairy.com.

Contact:

Kathy Broniecki, APR

Office: 402 558-0637 ext. 107

Twitter: @katbron

Email: KathyB@envoyinc.com