Gambling Commission & the Tulalip Tribes of Washington reach tentative agreement on a sports wagering compact amendment

Gambling Commission and the Tulalip Tribes of Washington reach tentative agreement on a sports wagering compact amendment

Tulalip Tribes of Washington to amend its Class III gaming compact to add sports wagering. The Tribe operates

two Class III gaming facilities located west of Marysville on the Tulalip Reservation. (Full Amendment

Attached)

This concludes a nearly year-long negotiation process with the Tribe after Governor Inslee signed ESHB 2638

authorizing sports wagering at Tribal Casinos. This is the first sports wagering compact agreement in the state

and this amendment establishes the framework for sports wagering at the Tribe’s facilities while recognizing

the Tribe’s proven track record of successfully operating and regulating gaming in accordance with their

compact.

“We believe that this compact amendment is a thoughtful approach by the Tribe and State that ensures sports

wagering will be conducted with the highest integrity while protecting the public by keeping gambling legal

and honest,” said Washington State Gambling Commission Chair Bud Sizemore. “The State and Tribal

negotiation team did a great job coming to this agreement. There is still a lot of work before the first regulated

sportsbook opens in our state, and I’m hopeful sports wagering can launch before the NFL regular season

begins.”

“We are extremely satisfied with the compact amendment and our ability to work together with the State on

this effort to maintain a strong regulatory environment for gaming in Washington State," said Tulalip

Chairwoman Teri Gobin. "Sports wagering is an exciting new opportunity for Washingtonians. The revenue

sports wagering provides—like all tribal gaming revenue—stays in Washington, creating jobs and increasing

charitable contributions that benefit communities throughout the state.”

In March 2020, sports wagering was authorized as a tribal only activity to occur at the Tribe’s Class III gaming

facility. This amendment continues the current Tribe-State co-regulatory structure while addressing the areas

specified by the Legislature—licensing, regulatory fees, operation and regulation of sports wagering, criminal

enforcement, money laundering, sport integrity, and responsible problem gambling.

For questions for the Tulalip Tribe please contact Lisa Koop Gunn at lkoop@tulaliptribes-nsn.gov.

Public comments regarding this compact amendment may be submitted to: compactcomments@wsgc.wa.gov.

BACKGROUND:

This tentative agreement must now go through a state and federal approval process. The next steps in this process are:

1. Legislative Hearings will be held in the Senate Labor, Commerce, and Tribal Affairs and House Commerce and

Gaming Committees.

2. The Gambling Commission will view and vote on this compact amendment at June 10, 2021 public hearing. If

approved by the agency’s Commissioners, the proposed compact amendment will be forwarded to the Tribal

Chair and then the Governor for signature.

3. Once signed by both the Tribal Chair and the Governor, the Tribe will send the amendment to the Secretary of

the United States Department of Interior for consideration and publication in the Federal Register.

4. The compact amendment is not final, and sports wagering cannot begin, until it is published in the Federal

Register.

Washington State was the first state in 2020 to enact a new sports wagering law. The Gambling Act (RCW

9.46) contains all sports wagering state laws, including additional money laundering and sport integrity

provisions to protect gambling and sporting events occurring in the state and around the country.

The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988 provides that Indian tribes may conduct Class III gaming activities

on Indian lands when the gaming is conducted in conformance with a tribal-state compact. RCW 9.46.360

provides that the Gambling Commission negotiate those compacts on behalf of the state. The Tulalip Tribes

of Washington tribal-state compact for Class III gaming was originally signed in August 1991, and this is the

tenth amendment.

