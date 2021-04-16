Gambling Commission & the Tulalip Tribes of Washington reach tentative agreement on a sports wagering compact amendment
PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington State Gambling Commission has reached a tentative agreement with the
Tulalip Tribes of Washington to amend its Class III gaming compact to add sports wagering. The Tribe operates
two Class III gaming facilities located west of Marysville on the Tulalip Reservation. (Full Amendment
Attached)
This concludes a nearly year-long negotiation process with the Tribe after Governor Inslee signed ESHB 2638
authorizing sports wagering at Tribal Casinos. This is the first sports wagering compact agreement in the state
and this amendment establishes the framework for sports wagering at the Tribe’s facilities while recognizing
the Tribe’s proven track record of successfully operating and regulating gaming in accordance with their
compact.
“We believe that this compact amendment is a thoughtful approach by the Tribe and State that ensures sports
wagering will be conducted with the highest integrity while protecting the public by keeping gambling legal
and honest,” said Washington State Gambling Commission Chair Bud Sizemore. “The State and Tribal
negotiation team did a great job coming to this agreement. There is still a lot of work before the first regulated
sportsbook opens in our state, and I’m hopeful sports wagering can launch before the NFL regular season
begins.”
“We are extremely satisfied with the compact amendment and our ability to work together with the State on
this effort to maintain a strong regulatory environment for gaming in Washington State," said Tulalip
Chairwoman Teri Gobin. "Sports wagering is an exciting new opportunity for Washingtonians. The revenue
sports wagering provides—like all tribal gaming revenue—stays in Washington, creating jobs and increasing
charitable contributions that benefit communities throughout the state.”
In March 2020, sports wagering was authorized as a tribal only activity to occur at the Tribe’s Class III gaming
facility. This amendment continues the current Tribe-State co-regulatory structure while addressing the areas
specified by the Legislature—licensing, regulatory fees, operation and regulation of sports wagering, criminal
enforcement, money laundering, sport integrity, and responsible problem gambling.
For questions for the Tulalip Tribe please contact Lisa Koop Gunn at lkoop@tulaliptribes-nsn.gov.
Public comments regarding this compact amendment may be submitted to: compactcomments@wsgc.wa.gov.
BACKGROUND:
This tentative agreement must now go through a state and federal approval process. The next steps in this process are:
1. Legislative Hearings will be held in the Senate Labor, Commerce, and Tribal Affairs and House Commerce and
Gaming Committees.
2. The Gambling Commission will view and vote on this compact amendment at June 10, 2021 public hearing. If
approved by the agency’s Commissioners, the proposed compact amendment will be forwarded to the Tribal
Chair and then the Governor for signature.
3. Once signed by both the Tribal Chair and the Governor, the Tribe will send the amendment to the Secretary of
the United States Department of Interior for consideration and publication in the Federal Register.
4. The compact amendment is not final, and sports wagering cannot begin, until it is published in the Federal
Register.
Washington State was the first state in 2020 to enact a new sports wagering law. The Gambling Act (RCW
9.46) contains all sports wagering state laws, including additional money laundering and sport integrity
provisions to protect gambling and sporting events occurring in the state and around the country.
The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988 provides that Indian tribes may conduct Class III gaming activities
on Indian lands when the gaming is conducted in conformance with a tribal-state compact. RCW 9.46.360
provides that the Gambling Commission negotiate those compacts on behalf of the state. The Tulalip Tribes
of Washington tribal-state compact for Class III gaming was originally signed in August 1991, and this is the
tenth amendment.
MEDIA CONTACT FOR WA STATE:
Brian J. Considine
Legal and Legislative Manager
Washington State Gambling Commission
(360) 485-8921 (mobile)
Brian.considine@wsgc.wa.gov
MEDIA CONTACT FOR TULALIP:
Lisa Koop Gunn
lkoop@tulaliptribes-nsn.gov
