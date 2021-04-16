Eastbound I-376 Patching this Weekend in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing concrete shoulder patching work on eastbound I-376 in Robinson, Moon, and North Fayette townships, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night through Sunday morning, April 16-18 weather permitting.

Shoulder patching requiring lane closures on eastbound I-376 will occur from 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 10 a.m. Sunday morning between the Business Loop 376 (Exit 57) and Montour Run Road (Exit 58) interchanges.

Additionally, the following ramp will close to traffic the entire weekend:

Posted Detour

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Montour Run Road

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)

Turn left onto Summit Park Drive

Turn left onto Park Manor Boulevard

Follow Park Manor Boulevard to Montour Run Road

End detour

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor. Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

