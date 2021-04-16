Route 65 Ohio River Boulevard Overhead Utility Work Begins Next Week in Edgeworth

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overhead utility work on Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in Edgeworth Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, April 19 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 65 in each direction between Hazel Lane and Ferry Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through early June. Crews from Thompson Electric, Inc. will conduct overhead utility work. Lane restrictions will not occur in both directions simultaneously.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Chance Wilkin at 937-763-4460 .

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #