Lane Closures Continue Next Week on I-180 in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – A High-Tension Cable Barrier Project continues next week in Lycoming County. The high-tension cable barrier system will be installed on Interstate 180 between the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township and the Lycoming / Northumberland County line. On Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20, the contractor Penn Line Service, Inc., will continue installing the new high-tension cable barrier system in the median, starting at the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township and will continue to the Lycoming / Northumberland County line. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed where work is being performed. No work will be performed during the weekend.

On Wednesday, April 21, the contractor will begin installing the new high-tension cable barrier system in the median, starting at the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township and will continue to the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township. Work will be performed from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed where work is being performed. No work will be performed during the weekend.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in November 2021.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

