CSVT Updates

Montoursville, PA – Construction continues on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties as follows:

Traffic Alert On Monday, April 19, Route 15 southbound will be reduced to one lane starting south of Winfield, near the new bridges spanning Route 15, while foundations for overhead sign structures are installed. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed for approximately two months, weather permitting.

Other Construction Updates Construction activities continue on both sides of the River Bridge. The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., will be preparing for concrete paving near the Ridge Road interchange as well as placing subbase near the Winfield interchange. Other activity includes planting trees and work associated with traffic signals and highway lighting. The final wearing course is scheduled to be paved in 2022, which is the year the roadways is scheduled to be opened to traffic.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

