Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) to Close April 24 through May 17 for Bridge Rehabilitation in Cheltenham, Abington Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) is scheduled to close between Willow Grove Avenue and Mount Carmel Avenue in Cheltenham and Abington townships, Montgomery County, on Saturday, April 24 at 7:00 AM through 5:00 AM on Monday, May 17, for bridge construction under a project to rehabilitate the structure that carries Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) over SEPTA’s Regional Rail Line, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the around-the-clock closure, Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) motorists will be detoured over Mount Carmel Avenue and Easton Road.

Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

This bridge improvement project was driven by the need to address the bridge deck and superstructure which are both rated in serious condition due to deterioration and severe cracking observed during a recent bridge inspection. The structure, originally built in 1959, has a posted weight limit of 12 tons.

The project consists of removing and replacing the existing bridge superstructure, including concrete railroad protective barriers, parapets and sidewalks. The contractor will also repair the existing abutments and footings, as well as install new approach guiderail, and concrete bridge approach slabs. The approach roadway will be resurfaced approximately 75-feet at each bridge end.

Neshaminy Constructors Inc. is the general contractor on the $3,158,574 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is expected to finish in summer 2021.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #