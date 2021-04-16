Bedford Avenue to Northbound I-579 Ramp Inspection Sunday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Bedford Avenue ramp to northbound I-579 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Sunday, April 18 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions and narrowing will occur from 6 a.m. to noon Sunday in the following locations:

Crews from the Mackin Engineering Company will conduct the ramp inspection.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

