2021-04-14 13:53:07.323 Ava Resident Wins $55,500 Show Me Cash Prize

Frank Potter of Ava was one of two winners who matched all five numbers – 1, 4, 16, 20 and 27 – drawn in the Missouri Lottery’s Show Me Cash drawing on April 6. The jackpot that evening was $111,000, earning the two players $55,500 apiece. 

“I looked at it early before I started working and saw that two people had won, but didn’t think anything about it,” Potter said. 

When he went to check his ticket, he was shocked to see that he was holding one of the evening’s winning tickets in his hand.  Potter’s win adds to the total of Lottery prizes won in Douglas County, which in FY20 amounted to more than $1.1 million.

The ticket was purchased at Signal Food Store, 1012 Springfield Road, in Ava.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail. 

