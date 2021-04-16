2021-04-16 09:25:54.247 Kansas City Man Wins $229,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

2021-04-16 09:25:54.247

Don Ashley of Kansas City has claimed the $229,000 Show Me Cash jackpot from the March 17 drawing. He purchased his winning ticket at Fast Stop, 131 E. 39th St., in Kansas City.

He said he usually purchases Show Me Cash tickets at the same time he gets his tickets for multi-state jackpot games.

“On Tuesdays, I buy one Mega Millions and two Show Me Cash,” he explained. “On Wednesdays, I buy one Powerball and two Show Me Cash.”

After purchasing his winning ticket, Ashley put it away to check later.

“I bought the ticket on March 17,” Ashley said. “I didn’t know I had won it until the 28th when I went back to check all the tickets I had.”

Returning to the same retail location where he purchased the ticket, Ashley scanned it and discovered that he had won the $229,000 jackpot from a week and a half earlier.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Friday’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $122,000.