Tommy Vext Tours Texas
Tommy Vext of Bad Wolves Tours Texas on his F@ck Cancel Culture TourLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Front man Tommy Vext wont let himself fall victim to Hollywood Cancel Culture. He’s hitting the road to perform exclusively in Texas next week with his first stop being at Fitcon (Fitcon.com)
Vext says “ I can’t think of a better place to return to stages then the Lone Star State. They say everything is bigger in Texas, well it certainly seems to be one of the biggest champions of the Constitution and I cant wait to return to play and see all of my friends and fellow patriots.”
Bad Wolves skyrocketed to fame with their cover of the Cranberries Zombie and have had multiple Billboard charting songs in the rock space.
Tour locations and dates below:
April 23rd – Fitcon Fortworth
April 24th- El Paso Rockhouse Bar and Grill
April 25th – El Paso Rockhouse Bar and Grill
April 26th – Lubbock Jakes sports café
April 27th- Austin Come and Take it Live
April 28th – Dallas- Gas Monkey
