Move United and Robert Swan Announce “Undaunted” Expedition to South Pole
Legendary Explorer to complete crossing of Antarctica with team of post 9/11 combat veterans with Move United and National Journalist Bob Woodruff
I am inspired to be part of the ‘Undaunted’ expedition and to shine a light on the sacrifice and incredible resiliency of our military veterans”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED_STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary polar explorer Robert Swan, the first person in history to walk to the North and South Poles, is partnering with Move United on “Undaunted: Military Veteran Expedition to the South Pole.” This expedition, scheduled for January 2022, will feature the completion of Robert Swan’s lifelong mission to traverse the Antarctic continent while accompanied by a diverse team of post-9/11 combat veterans as well as ABC News Correspondent Bob Woodruff.
— Bob Woodruff
Like Swan, these veterans exemplify fortitude, grit and resiliency as they overcome the visible and invisible scars of battle. The Undaunted expedition will be the next great test of their lives – an overland journey to the South Pole. As they traverse one of the only places on Earth that has never known war, the expedition will highlight important themes about service, strength, diversity and the environment.
“I am honored to complete my lifelong mission of crossing the Antarctic continent alongside a team of heroes. I have dedicated my life to the preservation of Antarctica and fight against global climate change. I hope ‘Undaunted’ shines a light on these important environmental themes while showcasing the incredible resiliency of our military veteran community,” Swan said.
The team includes Marine combat veteran Sunny Li, and Army combat veterans Elana Duffy, Cameron Kerr and Chanda Mofu.
National journalist and ABC correspondent Bob Woodruff will be joining Swan and the team on this expedition. While on assignment in Iraq in 2006, Woodruff was severely wounded by a roadside bomb, and his life was saved thanks to the quick actions of brave soldiers, medics, and military medical professionals. That experience inspired Woodruff and his family to create the Bob Woodruff Foundation to ensure that our nation’s impacted veterans, service members, and their families have access to the highest level of support and resources they deserve, for as long as they need it.
“As we approach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, our brave service members, veterans, and their families are top of mind. I am inspired to be part of the ‘Undaunted’ expedition and to shine a light on the sacrifice and incredible resiliency of our military veterans, while underscoring Robert Swan’s mission to save Antarctica and fight climate change,” Woodruff stated.
This diverse team of combat military veterans will test their strength as they battle whiteout conditions, hidden crevasses and temperatures plunging 40 degrees below zero to reach the South Pole.
Move United is a national leader in serving the nation’s disabled veterans through sport and the partnership with the expedition aligns perfectly with its values. Annually Move United empowers 100,000 youth and adults with disabilities to live to their fullest potential. Through the Move United Warfighters program, which offers sports rehabilitation for veterans and members of the Armed Services with physical disabilities, more than 16,500 wounded warriors and their family members have been able to experience the power of sport at no cost to the warfighter or family.
“We are focused on shifting the narrative from disabled to this abled,” said Glenn Merry, executive director of Move United. “Experiences like this expedition push what’s possible for people with disabilities and show the world what is possible. We are thrilled to partner with Robert Swan, Bob Woodruff and the Undaunted Team to highlight the resiliency of these veterans in their quest to the reach the South Pole.”
Emmy-award winning director and cinematographer Lucian Read, who documented the US military extensively in Iraq and Afghanistan, will accompany the team to create a documentary feature about the expedition. The Explorer's Passage will assist in providing logistical and operational support for the Undaunted Mission.
To learn more about the “Undaunted” mission, please visit https://2041foundation.org/veterans-for-antarctica/
To donate, please visit, https://www.moveunitedsport.org/get-involved/donate/ (please specify “Undaunted: Veterans Mission to the South Pole” in the toggle).
