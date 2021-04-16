Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
North Star Fast Track Program Helps High School Students Graduate and Enter Workforce

DELTA, OH, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this month, North Star BlueScope Steel welcomed 13 Pike-Delta-York High School students to the company’s new Fast Track program, which helps students earn credits toward graduation and enter the manufacturing industry.

Delta students enjoyed a tour, mock interviews and group activities, while learning about various manufacturing processes. They’ll return next year for the second portion of the program.

Doug Ford, Principal of Pike-Delta-York High School, said, “The goal of the Fast Track program is to inform students about possibilities that align with their majors and personal interests so they can build meaningful careers here in Fulton County.”

The 13 Delta students completed the first phase of Fast Track in collaboration with OhioMeansJobs|Fulton County as part of “The Future of Fulton County” initiative. A group of local companies joined forces to start that pilot program and educate students about the area’s additional post-graduation options.

“This program teaches students about nearby opportunities,” said Maggie Dekoeyer, HR Employee Relations Rep. “I hope more local companies get involved and give students an even broader picture of the types of jobs in their own backyard.”

HRIS Analyst/Senior Recruiter Kristen Neubert said, “North Star offers a progressive career path to those with the initiative to take advantage of it. It’s a great option for students who may not be sure of what they want to do long term. If a student decides to further their education later, they can take advantage of our tuition reimbursement program to help pay for higher education or a hands-on program that teaches an electrical or mechanical skilled trade that supports industrial equipment.”

North Star plans to continue the Fast Track program to recruit more young local talent.

About North Star BlueScope Steel
Established in 1996, North Star BlueScope Steel is a highly productive steel mill that uses leading-edge technology and processes to produce more than 2 million tons of coiled steel every year. The company delivers hot-rolled bands to coil processors, cold roll strip producers, original equipment manufacturers, the steel pipe and tube industry and steel service centers. North Star places a special emphasis on community and company culture. Employees enjoy an onsite fitness center, weekly bonus plans, profit sharing and pension plans, plus health, dental and life insurance. Tuition reimbursement is available for approved college courses.

Michael L Seay
MadAveGroup
+1 4197247374
