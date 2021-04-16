New Hanover County Awarded $1.4 Million for Hurricane Isaías Debris Removal

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $1,459,270 to reimburse New Hanover County for debris removal costs from Hurricane Isaías last year.

Funds for this project cover the county-wide removal of just over 133,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris, 643 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris, four trees and 482 hanging limbs. FEMA’s share for the projects is $1,094,452 and the state’s share is $364,817.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Isaías, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4568. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.