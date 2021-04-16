Andrew Vesey Joins irth Solutions’ Board of Directors
irth Solutions, a provider of cloud-based solutions that improve the resiliency of critical infrastructure, values Vesey's diverse energy leader experience
Andrew's leadership experience at energy companies will be crucial in our mission to enhance resiliency, reliability and safety of utilities, oil/gas, telecommunications and construction operations.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- irth Solutions, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions that improve the resiliency of critical infrastructure, including its flagship 811 ticket management system, announced the appointment of energy leader Andrew Vesey to its Board of Directors.
— Brad Gammons, irth Solutions CEO
“We are very pleased to have Andrew join the irth Solutions’ board,” said Brad Gammons, irth Solutions CEO. “His leadership experience at various energy companies that serve millions of customers will be crucial in our mission to enhance resiliency, reliability and safety of utilities, oil/gas, telecommunications and construction operations.”
Vesey’s diverse experience as an energy leader in Australia and the United States as both an executive and consultant provides unique insight into the natural gas and electric industries.
Most recently, Vesey served as president and CEO as well as Board Member of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation and one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Before PG&E, he was the managing director and CEO of AGL Energy Limited, an Australian energy company operating 20 percent of the country’s power generation capacity. In that role, Vesey committed to ending the company’s coal-fired generation by 2050. Before AGL, Vesey held leadership roles at energy companies that included AES Corporation, Entergy Corporation and Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation, and spent several years as a partner with Ernst & Young.
“It is my pleasure to serve on the Board of Directors for irth Solutions. I’m excited by the company’s mission and believe they have a solution that is poised to be one of the best available to help improve resiliency, reliability and safety of critical infrastructure,” said Vesey.
About irth Solutions
irth Solutions, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is the leading provider of cloud-based asset protection solutions to improve resilience of critical asset infrastructure, including their flagship 811 ticket management solution. Clients have trusted irth Solutions for decades to manage and reduce risk, decrease costs, increase revenue opportunities and ensure regulatory compliance. Artificial intelligence and analytics power additional insights for early detection of emerging problems. irth Solutions has helped some of the world’s largest companies execute the work that is most important to their success in a world where safety, resilience and reliability are paramount.
