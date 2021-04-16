Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-65 emergency culvert repairs in Arenac and Iosco counties underway

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES:                              Arenac Iosco

HIGHWAY:                                    M-65

CLOSEST CITY:                  Twining

START DATE:             Thursday, April 15, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       Wednesday, July 14, 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $4.2 million to complete emergency culvert replacements on 11 structures along M-65 in Arenac County. This culvert work will replace damaged infrastructure resulting from flooding in May 2020, including M-65 at Big Creek and M-65 at Jose Drain, which remain closed to traffic.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                      M-65 remains closed from US-23 to Main Street in Twining, with traffic detoured via North Main Street in Omer, Walker Road, and Main Street toward Twining. This detour will remain in place through the end of work in July.

M-65 north of Twining will have single-lane closures and temporary signals from Main Street to Leggett Road.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will replace infrastructure damaged by flooding and prevent future scour concerns.

M-65 emergency culvert repairs in Arenac and Iosco counties underway

