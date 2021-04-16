Audio: Sen. Rick Brattin’s Podcast for the Week of April 12
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, discusses Senate Bill 39 and House Bill 85, both of which are better-known as the “Second Amendment Preservation Act” and also await Missouri Senate discussion.
Brattin-Podcast-041521 (2:28) Q: passage this session.
- Senator Brattin says Senate Bill 39 and House Bill 85 are better-known as the “Second Amendment Preservation Act.” Brattin-1-041521 (:29) Q: appalling to me.
- Senator Brattin adds, when announcing executive actions, the president mentioned, “no amendment to the Constitution is absolute.” Brattin-2-041521 (:17) Q: of our rights.
- Senator Brattin also says both versions of the “Second Amendment Preservation Act” are read for full Missouri Senate discussion. Brattin-3-041521 (:26) Q: our Second Amendment.
- Senator Brattin says there are four weeks left in the legislative session. Brattin-4-041521 (:15) Q: passage this session.