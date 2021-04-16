Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Rick Brattin’s Podcast for the Week of April 12

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, discusses Senate Bill 39 and House Bill 85, both of which are better-known as the “Second Amendment Preservation Act” and also await Missouri Senate discussion.

 

To download audio, please right click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Brattin-Podcast-041521  (2:28)  Q: passage this session.

  1. Senator Brattin says Senate Bill 39 and House Bill 85 are better-known as the “Second Amendment Preservation Act.” Brattin-1-041521  (:29)  Q: appalling to me.
  2. Senator Brattin adds, when announcing executive actions, the president mentioned, “no amendment to the Constitution is absolute.” Brattin-2-041521  (:17)  Q: of our rights.
  3. Senator Brattin also says both versions of the “Second Amendment Preservation Act” are read for full Missouri Senate discussion. Brattin-3-041521  (:26)  Q: our Second Amendment.
  4. Senator Brattin says there are four weeks left in the legislative session. Brattin-4-041521  (:15)  Q: passage this session.

