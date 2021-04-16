2021 ANNUAL FAMILY LAND HERITAGE PROGRAM OPEN TO APPLICANTS

Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller invited Texas farmers and ranchers to apply for the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) Family Land Heritage (FLH) program, which since 1974 has paid tribute to families who have kept their land in continuous agricultural production for at least 100 years. Families are asked to submit their applications for recognition in the 2021 FLH registry by Saturday, May 1, 2021. At the 46th annual recognition ceremony at the Texas Capitol this fall, Commissioner Miller will honor farms and ranches established in 1921 or earlier.

“Buried deep in the roots of our great state lays a rich agriculture heritage from the farmers and ranchers who came before us,” Commissioner Miller said. “The Texas Department of Agriculture Family Land Heritage program acknowledges Texas families who have paved the way by dedicating their lives to agriculture. Family farms and ranches are the cornerstone to the success of our state’s agriculture industry, and without them agriculture would not be the powerhouse that today drives a $110 billion Texas industry.”

To be eligible, farms and ranches must be owned and operated by the descendants of the founder, either through blood, marriage or adoption. At least 10 acres of the land must have been in continuous agricultural production for the past 100 years or more.

“As an eighth-generation farmer and rancher, I am honored to recognize the men and women who fought to help Texas agriculture flourish, and I encourage future generations to follow their lead in continuing to keep our agricultural legacy alive,” Commissioner Miller said.

To date, TDA has recognized more than 5,000 farms and ranches, including 232 for 150 years of operation. Nine ranches have been honored for 200 years of operation. There is no cost to apply.

To apply for FLH recognition, visit www.FamilyLandHeritage.com and download the application.