Project updates for the Week of April 19, 2021

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of April 19, 2021. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.

----------------------------------------

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to continue mill and inlay operations on SH 19 in Montalba going south to Palestine. Expect lane closures with a pilot car providing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

County Road Off-System Bridge Project

• Limits: Various locations in Anderson County

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $1.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor plans to work on the bridges and roadway elements for CR 458 and CR 468. The bridges on both roads are closed to thru traffic. The project is constructing bridges, and upgrading storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

US 79 Super 2 Project

• Limits: From 0.5-mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $14.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Work is ongoing on the shoulders and driveways, and to place drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is widening for a Super 2, and includes sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage, and permanent striping.

----------------------------------------

Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance plans to conduct blade overlay operations on FM 1911 with a pilot vehicle managing traffic. Base repairs are set for FM 2138. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. Once complete, bridge work resumes on FM 343.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

US 84 Widening

• Limits: From 0.43 mi east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $7.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue right of way clearing. Expect lane closures with delays possible. The project will widen and resurface the roadway, and add safety upgrades.

FM 235 Safety Widening

• Limits: From SH 110 going east to FM 2274

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue pavement widening operations. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. The project will widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades.

FM 241 Safety Widening

• Limits: From US 69 going southeast to SH 21

• Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc.

• Cost: $5.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to perform cleanup activities. The project is widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project

• Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk; CR 2614 at Beans Crk; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk; CR 3203 at Mills Crk.

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $1.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled on CR 3203 and CR 1504. Both roadways are open to traffic. Construction of the new bridges is ongoing on CR 2905 and CR 2614. Both roads are closed to through traffic. The projects are replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project

• Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $13.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is doing earthwork, project seeding, and driveway repaving. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. The project is adding passing lanes and includes safety upgrades.

US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville

• Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $507,099.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled. The project is constructing sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.

US 79 Widening Project

• Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.

• Cost: $8.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled. Expect delays during construction to widen the road and add passing lanes.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project

• Limits: From 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $8.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

The contractor is scheduled to place topsoil and perform guardrail work on the west end of the project. Expect lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rails.

----------------------------------------

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance plans to continue bridge repairs on various roadways around the county. Expect flaggers to provide traffic control with lane closures possible.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

FM 2204, etc., Safety Improvement Project

• Limits: US 259 Bypass to SH 322

• Contractor: Stateline Construction

• Cost: $3.88 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021

The contractor will be working on drainage upgrades and driveways. Expect lane closures and delays. This project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, new metal beam guard fence and driveway asphalt.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

• Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge

• Cost: $15.16 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: December 2021

Work includes extending culverts and constructing detours. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix, and pavement markings.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

• Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge

• Cost: $14.15 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: May 2022

The contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. The project consists of widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, a new bridge, flexible base, hot mix and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to blade lay hot mix on FM 3441 between FM 59 and SH 31W. A second crew plans to perform base repairs on FM 315 between FM 314 and US 175E. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

Safety Improvement Project (Anderson & Henderson counties)

• Limits: SH 31, etc.

• Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC

• Cost: $1.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to work on roadways in Anderson County. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will replace guardrail on various roadways in Henderson and Anderson counties.

Traffic Signal Project

• Limits: Various Locations in Henderson County

• Contractor: Texas Traffic Control Systems, Inc.

• Cost: $1.0 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue traffic signal work on Loop 256 in Palestine. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of improving the intersection and installing a signal.

FM 59 Safety Improvements Project

• Limits: From BS19J in Athens going southwest to Loop 7

• Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

• Cost: $1.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor plans to work on the roadway elements of FM 59. Alternate routes are required. The contract includes grading, asphalt concrete pavement base, base repair, one course surface treatment, concrete pavement surface and markings, metal beam guard fence, structures, signs.

US 175 Widening Project

• Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804

• Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

• Cost: $12.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue work on the eastbound lanes with plans to move traffic to the inside travel lanes. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Watch for trucks entering and exiting the lane closure. The project consists of adding shoulders and improving drainage.

SH 334 Bridge Project

• Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)

• Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP

• Cost: $41.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue work on the eastbound roadway elements. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the road from two to four lanes and includes the construction of bridges, storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces and markings.

----------------------------------------

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance plans to conduct base and edge repairs on Loop 43 in Tatum between SH 43 and SH 149. SH 135 bridge repairs continue at Rabbit Creek, and on FM 2089 and FM 838 at Bowles Creek. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

Landscape Improvement Project

• Limits: Numerous locations on US 79 and SH 64 in Rusk County

• Contractor: Tightline Construction

• Cost: $172,300.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: April 2021

The project consists of landscape beds and scenic enhancement at numerous locations along US 79 south through town, SH 64, the intersection of US 259 and SH 322, and at the SH 64/SH 43 and US 79 intersection. The contractor will be working adjacent to the curb.

----------------------------------------

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance plans to perform bridge work on FM 16. A second crew plans to conduct base repairs on various roadways starting in Troup on SH 135, FM 15, and SH 64W. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic at all locations.

Smith County construction projects updates:

US 69 (Glenwood Blvd.) Resurfacing Project in Tyler (New Project)

• Limits: From Spur 147 (Gentry Pkwy.) to SH 31 (Front St.)

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $1.3 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. Work hours for this project will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

US 69 Overpass at FM 346

• Limits: At FM 346

• Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, LTD.

• Cost: $16.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

The contractor is scheduled to perform roadway reconstruction on FM 346, and ramp work. The work zone speed limit on US 69 is 60 mph. The project includes building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346.

Guardrail Upgrades

• Limits: At various locations in Smith and Cherokee counties

• Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC

• Cost: $833,000.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

The contractor is scheduled to conduct wrap-up activities. The project includes safety improvements including guardrail upgrades.

FM 344, etc., Safety Improvements

• Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756 east to SH 110; FM 768 – from Loop 456, S to FM 22

• Contractor: A R Brothers Construction Services, Inc.

• Cost: $1.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue drainage improvements on FM 344. Work also continues to replace driveway pipes on FM 768. Expect lane closures during this work. The project consists of improving drainage, culvert work, and guardrail upgrades.

US 69 (Broadway Ave.) Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From 4th St. to Loop 323

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled for the week. When in progress, work is slated from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday – Thursday, and on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of bridge rail and pavement resurfacing.

Sidewalks at Various Locations in Smith County

• Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Ln. to Parkdale Dr.); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Dr.)

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

Sidewalk and driveway construction continue on SH 64 west of Loop 323 with daily lane closures. The project will construct sidewalks along SH 64W in Tyler, SH 110W in Troup, and SH 135N in Troup.

I-20 Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From FM 849 to 0.8 mile west of US 69

• Contractor: Texas Materials Group, Inc.

• Cost: $3.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled. When work is in progress, the schedule is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Expect lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of ramp improvements and frontage road construction.

FM 16, etc., Safety Improvements

• Limits: From SH 155 to US 271

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $3.88 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: April 2021

The contractor is working on drainage upgrades and driveways. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, bridge rail upgrades, new metal beam guard fence, and driveway asphalt.

Loop 323 Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From 0.1 mile west of SH 155, east to 0.8 miles east of US 69 in Tyler

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work hours are 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

SH 135 Widening Project

• Limits: From Arp to Troup

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to perform paving operations on driveways and intersections. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic control. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Ramp Improvement Project

• Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Rd.

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, LTD

• Cost: $14.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled. The project consists of ramp improvements and the construction of frontage roads.

FM 2493 Widening Project

• Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $14.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to move traffic to the northbound lanes (east side of the road) and start surface paving on the southbound lanes. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is widening FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

----------------------------------------

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to conduct edge repairs on FM 2339 between FM 279 and FM 773. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 Metal Beam Guard Fence Improvements

• Limits: SH 19 in Canton east to MLK Blvd. in Longview (Van Zandt, Smith, Gregg counties)

• Contractor: Sefbo Pipeline Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completed Date: December 2021

Crews will be removing and replacing metal beam guard fence (MBGF) in Van Zandt County near SH 19 in the eastbound mainlanes. Expect lane closures to be in effect nightly managed by message boards and channelizing devices. The project is constructing safety improvements including MBGF and mow strip.

I-20 Overlay Project

• Limits: From SH 64 in Canton to FM 314 in Van

• Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP

• Cost: $5.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: April 2021

The project is substantially completed with crews addressing punch list items. No lane closures are anticipated. The project includes paving improvements in the westbound lanes from 1.6 miles east of FM 16 in Van to 0.4 miles west of FM 17 in Canton. The project includes pavement repair, planing, membrane underseal, permeable friction course (PFC) surface overlay, metal beam guard fence and pavement markings. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph.

Safety Improvement Project

• Limits: FM 47 and other roads in Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Smith counties

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $4.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

The contractor is scheduled to finish work on driveways and drainage structures on FM 47. Work will begin on SP 294. Expect lane closures and delays. The project includes grading, structure work, guard rail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.

US 80 Safety Improvements

• Limits: From the Kaufman County line east to SH 19

• Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC

• Cost: $2.54 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: April 2021

Crews will be addressing punch list items. Expect periodic outside lane closures managed with channelizing devices. The project is improving drainage, culverts, and upgrading guardrails for safety.

----------------------------------------

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to continue hot mix overlay operations on SH 182. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car managing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 154 Turn Lane (New Project)

• Limits: From 2 miles south of FM 515 southeast to 0.5 mi

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $0.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: April 2021

Crews will be installing work zone signs and begin pavement widening operations. Expect southbound shoulder closures daily managed by signs and channelizing devices. The project consists of pavement widening, HMAC overlay, signs, and pavement markings.

FM 14 Mill & Inlay

• Limits: From FM 1795 (Hawkins) south for 4.3 miles to FM 2015

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $4.3 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: April 2021

Crews are addressing punch list items. Expect a lane closure late in the week managed by message boards and channelizing devices. The project includes pavement repair, planing, Superpave base, membrane underseal, Superpave surface, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

• Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities

• Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal

Routine maintenance activities on I-20 are ongoing throughout the week with moving operations.

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Mon. - Wed. in all counties

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties

• Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties

• Tree Removal/Trimming: In Gregg County

• Striping: In all counties

• Bridge Repair Follow-up: Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt counties