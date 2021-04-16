West Area Office Closures

Transmountain Project

Daily until further notice.

• Transmountain (Loop 375) west and eastbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park reduced to one lane in both directions. Bike lane closed. Picnic areas will be closed

• Transmountain west and eastbound between US-54 south and Resler alternate lane closures to include shoulder closures.

• Follow all detours.

• Crews will be working on cable barrier, milling, paving, and installation of metal beam guardrail fence.

• Transmountain between Paseo del Norte and Tom Mays State Park entrance and shoulder alternate lane closures.

• Crews will be working on cable barrier and mow strip.

• Transmountain eastbound between Summit to US-54 south traffic will be reduced to one lane.

• Crews will be conducting paving operations eastbound between Summit to US-54 south.

• Transmountain eastbound between Resler and Summit left shoulder closed.

• Transmountain westbound between Summit and Resler left shoulder closed.

• Crews will be working on riprap.

Mesa Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice.

• Mesa northbound between Castellano and Festival reduced to one lane.

• Mesa southbound between Brentwood and Glory Road reduced to one lane.

• Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.

Sunday, April 18

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Mesa northbound between Castellano and Festival complete closure.

• Detour: Access for through traffic will be provided.

• Crews will be moving barrier.

Monday, April 19 through Wednesday, April 21

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Mesa northbound between Castellano and Festival complete closure.

• Detour: Access for through traffic will be provided.

• Crews will be milling.

Mesa Rehabilitation Project, Cont’d.

Monday, April 19 through Thursday, April 22

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Mesa southbound between Brentwood and Glory Road complete closure.

• Detour: Access for through traffic will be provided.

• Crews will be moving barrier and milling.

Safety Improvement Project

Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Montana and Krag intersection alternate lane closures.

• Hawkins and North Loop between Oportunidad and Dale alternate lane closures.

• North Loop and Hawkins between Bucher and Orgain Way alternate lane closures.

• Montana and Copia intersection between North Stevens and Grama alternate lane closures.

• Copia and Montana intersection between Tularosa and La Luz alternate lane closures.

• Bob Hope and Joe Battle intersection alternate lane closures.

• Mesa and Missouri intersection alternate lane closures.

• Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

• US-54 north and southbound between McCombs and New Mexico State Line alternate lane closures.

• US-54 and Dyer intersection alternate lane closures.

• Dyer and McCombs intersection alternate lane closures.

• Crews will be doing shoulder work.

Bridge Maintenance Project

Sunday, April 18 through Thursday, April 22

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• I-10 eastbound at Viscount bridge complete closure.

• All traffic directed to Viscount, Exit 27.

• Crews will be replacing armor joints.

US-54 Ramp Modification Project

Highway US-54 (Patriot Freeway) Frontage Road

Continuous until further notice.

• Gateway North between Kenworthy and Golden Sands will be reduced to two lanes.

• Crews will be working on US-54 northbound exit ramp configuration.

Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons and Pedestrian Improvements

Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Dyer north and southbound between Kemp and McConnell reduced to one lane.

• Dyer north and southbound between Johnson and Pierce reduced to one lane.

• Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, April 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• I-10 westbound between Artcraft and Transmountain right lane closed with a complete Transmountain flyover bridge closure.

• Crews will be working on guardrail.

Guardrail Repair Project, Cont’d.

Tuesday, April 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• I-10 westbound between Trowbridge and Paisano right lane closed with a complete Paisano exit ramp closure.

• Crews will be working on guardrail.

Wednesday, April 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• I-10 westbound between Viscount and Hawkins right lane closed with a complete Hawkins exit ramp closure.

• Crews will be working on guardrail.

Thursday, April 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• I-10 westbound between Hawkins and Airway right lane closed.

• Crews will be working on guardrail.

Friday, April 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Gateway East between Geronimo and Airway left lane closed with a complete Airway on-ramp closure.

• I-10 eastbound at Trowbridge on-ramp closed.

• Crews will be working on guardrail.

Bridge Preventative Maintenance Project

Sunday, April 18 through Thursday, April 22

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

• I-10 westbound between Paisano and Hawkins alternate lane closures.

• Crews will be working on bridge joint maintenance and repairs.

Miscellaneous Concrete

Monday, April 19 through Wednesday, April 21

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Santa Fe southbound between Corto Way and Wyoming right lane closed.

• I-10 eastbound at Santa Fe exit left lane closed.

• Crews will be repairing sidewalk and curb.

Maintenance

Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Spur 601 eastbound between Chaffee and Airport right lane closed.

• Crews will be doing shoulder work.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.

