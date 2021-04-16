Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Representative Jacey Jetton Joint-Authors Property Tax Reform Bills

by: Rep. Jetton, Jacey
04/16/2021

AUSTIN – State Representative Jacey Jetton announces support for House Bill 59 by Chairman Murr and House Bill 958 by Chairman Oliverson. These bills take significant steps to reduce property taxes without cutting education funding.

“Property taxes are out of control in Texas,” Jetton said. “It is unacceptable that an individual could be taxed out of their home due to ever-increasing property taxes. The Texas legislature must find a way to make meaningful reforms that will reduce property taxes without cutting funding to classrooms. I am proud to support House Bills 59 and 958, which will provide property tax relief by reforming the maintenance and operations portion of school funding. These bills take two different approaches to accomplish a similar goal, and I will support whichever bill makes it through the legislative process to provide relief to homeowners."

HB 59 would eliminate the school maintenance and operations portion of property taxes that currently accounts for a large percentage of what individuals pay. The bill would also create a joint committee for the implementation of this bill.

HB 958 will deposit surplus state revenue into the property tax relief fund for use in reducing school district maintenance and operations property taxes.

Jetton has spoken on multiple occasions about the need for significant reforms to high property taxes in Texas. HB 59 and HB 958 take important steps to make this a reality, despite the economic concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.716

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0710

(512) 463-0711 Fax

1 Fluor Daniel Drive

Mailbox #12

Sugar Land, TX 77478

(281) 240-0342

