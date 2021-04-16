Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Five Charged with Kidnapping, Attempted Murder in Macon County

MACON COUNTY – Five Macon County residents were arrested and are facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges, following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

At the request of acting 15th District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI agents joined investigators with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in investigating an incident that occurred on April 9th. The investigation revealed that five Macon County residents confronted an individual at his home over allegations of theft. The resident was taken from his home, forced into a vehicle, and driven to another location. Agents learned the victim was assaulted and suffered serious bodily injuries, and was left at that location. The man was ultimately able to seek help from an acquaintance who lived nearby.

On Thursday, a Macon County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging each of the five individuals with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping. The five were arrested Thursday by TBI agents and Macon County deputies. Each was booked into the Macon County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Those charged are, top to bottom:

* Ricky Meador (DOB 07/17/60), Lafayette

* Robby Meador (DOB 7/15/69), Red Boiling Springs

* Brandon Meador (DOB 2/10/88), Lafayette

* Pamela Steen (DOB 5/25/74), Lafayette

* Jay Frazier (DOB 6/24/65), Red Boiling Springs

