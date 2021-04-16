Broyhill Stadium Series Sprayer

Broyhill has new trailer and skid designs

DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA, USA, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BROYHILL’S STADIUM SERIES SPRAYERS SHED WEIGHT TO GIVE MORE CONTROL

Broyhill and innovation go hand in hand. In keeping with their commitment to the same, Broyhill comes through with further developments to their lineup of Stadium Series sprayers.

Built and designed bearing in mind an array of spraying needs, these sprayers are a godsend and are more than suited to both, residential and commercial areas. Whether it’s school districts and municipalities, sports turf at stadiums, or recreation spots at local parks, the Stadium Series delivers on all fronts. They are also the perfect match for lawns and gardens, rendering maintenance and upkeep easier than ever before.

In order to better facilitate the transfer of a larger payload of tools and materials to the job-site, the overall weight has been reduced by approximately 35 pounds, depending on the model.

Additionally, the Stadium Series skid is 47.5” wide and 53” long, which allows it to fit perfectly inside some of the most popular utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), including John Deere, Kubota, Cushman, Toro, and the like.

The Stadium Series is available in 80-, 110-, and 160-gallon sizes. The Stadium 80 has been especially designed for UTVs that have 800 lb. capacity, whereas the Stadium 110 and Stadium 160 have been designed for UTVs with 1100 lb. and 1600 lb. capacity, respectively.

The standard features across all variants of the Stadium Series include a 10-inch locking lid, anti-siphon fill well that prevents chemical spills, a fill moat for spillage control, 10-foot breakaway booms, no-drip nozzle bodies, extended range stainless steel tips, a magnetic mount boom control box, spray guns with 25 feet of kink-resistant rubber hose, hose hangers, and a liquid-filled pressure gauge.

The lineup now also comes with extremely low-profile tanks, guaranteeing better balance owing to a low center of gravity. This new and improved tank design also grants maximum visibility to operators. Another added feature is the digital monitor which makes for greater application accuracy.

Optional trailer packages are available for each variant, and the entire lineup uses either Honda or Briggs and Stratton engines.

Equipped with fantastic upgrades, the lineup of Stadium Series sprayers is geared to deliver more efficiently than before.

Leading the way to innovation, Broyhill has been a trusted name since 1946. For additional information pertaining to the Stadium Series, please visit www.broyhill.com.

Inquiries can also be sent via email to sales@broyhill.com, or via telephone: 800-228-1003 x134.