Circular Systems'™ Low Impact Waste-to-Fiber Platforms and Products Revolutionize Sustainable Fashion in Milestone Year
Texloop™ RCOT™ Primo recycled cotton reaches commercial scale with partners including Nike, H&M and Converse; Agraloop™ BioFibre™ debuts globally with H&M
“We are committed to creating high-quality circular fashion products with efficient technologies that are designed to preserve and restore our habitat.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021- During 2021 Earth Month, Circular Systems marks three years of progress since introducing catalytic technology to the circular economy and sustainable fashion marketplace. Aligned with the 2021 Earth Day theme “Restore Our Earth”, the company celebrates the success of its waste-to-fiber innovations Texloop™ and Agraloop™ which enable brands to adopt sustainable fiber solutions into their clothing while efficiently managing textile waste and left-overs from food and medicine crops.
— Isaac Nichelson, CEO and Co-founder of Circular Systems
According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the fashion industry can unlock a $560 billion economic opportunity if they move to a circular system approach. Since 2019, the company saw 580% increase in net sales and anticipates additional growth as they expand adoption into new categories with existing partners, secure new brand partners, and expand the portfolio of commercially available products, including Agraloop™BioFibre™. Circular Systems has proven models and processes that are economically and environmentally beneficial through the most efficient approaches to circularity, and advanced new-materials technologies.
Introduced to the market in 2019, Texloop™ RCOT™ Primo recycled cotton is the company’s most widely-adopted solution reaching millions of consumers to-date. With near-virgin fiber quality, Texloop™ is one of the lowest impact and most durable fibers with a multitude of applications across fashion products. To date, the proprietary Circular Systems process has saved the equivalent of over 1 million people’s average water consumption in one year (182.5 gallons/year per person) as compared to 100% conventional cotton fiber processes.
In partnership with global commercial brands like Nike, H&M and Converse and influential fashion brands Arket (part of H&M group), Girlfriend Collective, and Madewell, Circular Systems has established itself as the go-to company for the world's most premium-branded recycled cotton yarn and fabrics. Nothing on the market quite compares to the Texloop Recycled Cotton Brand, and products made from it are quickly gaining traction. Texloop™ has broken sales records so far with brands like Arket compared to products made with conventional materials.
“The global fashion community is just beginning to feel the positive impacts of Circular Systems Texloop™ recycled cotton and there are even more Circular Systems impact innovations entering the market soon,” said Scott Leonard, Circular Systems Chief Sustainability Officer.
Agraloop™ BioFibre™ also debuted with the H&M AW20 Conscious Exclusive Collection in December 2020. Produced with Agraloop 1.0 technology using the left-over stems from oilseed hemp food crops in France, Agraloop BioFibre has been included in additional collections since its debut, including the brand’s Science Collection as well as the women's Spring of Natural Innovation. The company is expanding the natural fiber inputs to left-overs from CBD hemp crops and oilseed flax food crops. This represents what the company believes is the world’s first application of CBD Hemp fiber into textile applications, and certainly heralds a new era for hemp fiber fashion made from the leftovers of medicinal cannabis crops.
“We are committed to creating high-quality circular fashion products with efficient technologies that are designed to preserve and restore our habitat. Circular Systems is here to disrupt the fashion industry’s approach to production and waste,” said Isaac Nichelson, CEO and Co-founder of Circular Systems. “Through deep collaboration with the world's top fashion brands and the global supply network that serves them, we are igniting the circular economy and will continue to build on this momentum for years to come.”
Looking ahead, Circular Systems plans to launch its Digital Circular Fashion Materials Library in Q2 of 2021. The Digital Materials Library will showcase innovative, commercially-available Texloop™, Agraloop™ BioFibre™ and Orbital™ knit and woven fabrics.
About Circular Systems
Circular Systems™ is a materials science company focused on creating a net-positive impact on our environment, society, and economy through innovation. Our circular plus regenerative technologies provide systemic solutions for transforming waste into valuable fiber, yarn, and fabrics for the fashion industry.
Visit https://circularsystems.com/ and follow Circular Systems on Facebook and Instagram for updates.
Contact: Anne McPherson (mcpherson.anne@gmail.com; +1-917-531-4050)
Anne McPherson
Circular Systems
+1 917-531-4050
email us here