Blue Handle Publishing Signs new Local Author Jordan Reed
Blue Handle Publishing officially signs Jordan Reed as a new author of the company and is set to release new book by Andrew J. Brandt
Blue Handle Publishing officially signs Jordan Reed on as an author of the company. Jordan Reed graduated from West Texas A&M University with a degree in Engineering Technology. He grew up in Panhandle, TX, and currently lives with his wife in Amarillo, TX. Along with being a writer, he works for KVII Channel 7 News, Amarillo’s ABC affiliate. Reed has a black belt in Karate and enjoys exploring used book stores such as The Burrowing Owl Bookstore.
Along with the signing of Jordan Reed, Blue Handle is set to release Mixtape for the End of the World on May 18th, 2021 written by author Andrew J. Brandt. Also by Andrew J. Brandt is Palo Duro: A Thriller, submitted for several awards, The Unwinding Cable Car, The Treehouse and The Fog.
Blue Handle publishes the Neil Baggio Series written by Blue Handle founder and president Charles D’Amico. The four-part series includes Veritas, Ave Maria, Colloquium, and Requiem. D’Amico has also written a stand-alone young adult title One Golden Day. Charles is quoted as saying:
"At Blue Handle Publishing we invest in authors and cultivate talent. We are challenging the turn and burn system that old publishers have been using for far too long. At the same time giving the bulk of the royalty back to the author allowing them to truly capture their true value."
About Blue Handle Publishing
Based in Amarillo, Blue Handle Publishing is a West Texas publishing company founded to build the Panhandle's presence in the literary world. The company follows this by working with authors local to the West Texas area. BHP (Blue Handle Publishing) works will all authors from all over but looks to develop a culture of cultivating talent in this diverse region. For more information on Blue Handle Publishing, please visit BlueHandlePublishing.com.
