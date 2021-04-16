DBEDT News Release: HAWAII CLOUD COMPUTING CERTIFICATION AND REMOTE WORK PILOT PROJECT OFFERED Newsroom Posted on Apr 15, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), along with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Pacific Center for Advanced Technology Training (PCATT), and the Hawai‘i Executive Collaborative’s Technology Readiness User Evaluation (TRUE) announced a new Cloud Computing Certification initiative for Hawai‘i’s residents.

Through the support of Amazon Web Service (AWS), the program provides Hawai‘i residents with the opportunity to train and receive certifications in AWS Cloud Foundations and AWS Solutions Architect Associate which can lead to remote work opportunities in cloud computing and tech jobs.

DBEDT’s initiatives in broadband and remote work strategically align with the cloud platform providers. “The AWS Certification Initiative developed collaboratively between multiple state agencies, in a public private partnership, creates new opportunities for the residents of Hawai‘i and helps to build a strong foundation for our residents to compete and work remotely in the global, digital economy,” said Mike McCartney, director of DBEDT.

“Cloud technology is powering innovation across industries and sectors, creating new and exciting workforce opportunities,” said Teresa Carlson, vice president of the Worldwide Public Sector at AWS. Carlson added “Our collaboration with the State of Hawai‘i is designed to meet the learners where they are – whether they are looking to reskill, pursue a technical career at a higher education institution, or learn new tech skills at their community college. We are thrilled to help Hawai‘i’s residents develop the right skills to connect to in-demand tech jobs right here in the state.”

“Broadband is the foundation upon which all the new digital applications are delivered, and much of this resides in the cloud. AWS is a key technology in this cloud system. The AWS Cloud certification helps to build that expertise,” stated Burt Lum, Hawaii’s Broadband strategy officer.

Michelle Cheung, Director TRUE Initiative shared, “TRUE’s mission is to create tech-enabled jobs by accelerating the adoption of technology through the collaboration and sharing of solutions to common business challenges. TRUE is looking forward to partnering with AWS to develop our local workforce and build the tech ecosystem.”

The initial course started on March 1, 2021 and run through April 22, 2021. The next cohort is scheduled to begin on May 19, 20201 and run through June 16, 2021. For information enrollment and the next AWS course offering for this program please visit: Cloud Computing – Pacific Center for Advanced Technology Training (pcatt.org)

About the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawai‘i’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawai‘i’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation sector job growth.

About Amazon Web Services (AWS)

AWS is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data center globally. Millions of customers-including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies-are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster.

About the Pacific Center for Advanced Technology Training (PCATT)

PCATT is a not-for-profit consortium and affiliate of the University of Hawai’i Community College System and the State of Hawaii. PCATT’s mission is to provide leadership and training in advanced technologies to enhance the economic and workforce development initiatives within the State of Hawaii and throughout the Pacific Rim.

Technology Readiness User Evaluation Initiative (TRUE)

TRUE aims to tech-enable organizations through collaboration and sharing of tech solutions to common business challenges.

