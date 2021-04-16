Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 4.15.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Julia Montgomery, 50, of Sacramento, has been reappointed General Counsel at the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, where she has served in that position since 2016. Montgomery held several positions at the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing from 2013 to 2016, including as Assistant Chief Counsel and Senior Staff Counsel. She was a Managing Attorney at the California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation Inc. from 2002 to 2013, where she was Staff Attorney and Directing Attorney from 1996 to 2002. Montgomery earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $190,584. Montgomery is a Democrat.

Amy Reising, 58, of San Diego, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director of the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing, where she has served as Director of Performance Assessment Policy and Development since 2015 and served as Administrator of Exams and Research from 1998 to 2006. Reising was Director of Credentialing and Teacher Development at High Tech High Charter Schools from 2008 to 2015 and Deputy Director of the National Comprehensive Center for Teacher Quality at Learning Point Associates from 2006 to 2008. Reising was Project Manager at Educational Testing Services from 1997 to 1998. She was a Research Consultant at WestEd from 1990 to 1997. Reising was a Research Assistant and Director’s Assistant at the Connecticut Department of Education from 1986 to 1990. She is a member of Computer Using Educators, American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education and American Educational Research Association. Reising earned a Master of Arts degree in educational psychology from the University of Connecticut. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $155,004. Reising is a Democrat.

Kshinte Brathwaite, 44, of Pasadena, has been appointed to the California Volunteers Commission. Brathwaite has been Senior Portfolio Manager at AmeriCorps since 2020. She was Director of Programs at Goodman Community Center from 2014 to 2017. Brathwaite was Director of Professional Development Programs in the Office of Inclusion at the University of Wisconsin Extension and Colleges from 2011 to 2013. She was Youth Nutrition Education Program Specialist at the University of Wisconsin Cooperative Extension from 2008 to 2011. Brathwaite was Secondary Schools Coordinator and Deputy Camp Director at the Fresh Air Fund from 2000 to 2005. She was Volunteers and Project Director at the Bridges to Community Inc. from 2002 to 2003. Brathwaite earned a Master of Social Work degree in child and family clinical social work from New York University and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Liverpool Management School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Brathwaite is a Democrat.

Michael J. Lynch, 32, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Volunteers Commission. Lynch has been Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Improve Your Tomorrow since 2013. He was a Senior Legislative Aide in the Office of Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer from 2012 to 2016. Lynch held several positions at the Office of Senator Curren Price from 2011 to 2012, including Legislative Aide and Senate Fellow. He earned a Master of Public Policy degree from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Lynch is a Democrat.

Virginia Madueno, 55, of Riverbank, has been appointed to the Delta Stewardship Council. Madueno has been Managing Partner at SanGuard LLC since 2020, Co-Owner and Director of Marketing Communications at World Tile Design and Showroom since 2014, and President and CEO at Imagen LLC since 2003. She was a Member of the City Council for the City of Riverbank from 2005 to 2012, where she was Mayor from 2009 to 2012. She was a Community Organizer at Clean Water Action from 2009 to 2011 and a Public Information Officer for Stanislaus County from 1989 to 2001. She serves as a member of the Boating and Waterways Commission and on the Board of Trustees of Gallo Center for the Arts. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $50,497. Madueno is a Democrat.

