Just In New Reward Beauty Foodie Girls Tennis Championship Indian Wells Weekend

Participate in Recruiting for Good to Enjoy a Beauty Foodie Championship Tennis Weekend at Indian Wells #lovetennisweekend #recruitingforgood www.LoveTennisWeekends.com

Lovely Girls Party and participate in Recruiting for Good to enjoy exclusive travel and experience the world's best parties #40and50isbeautiful #lovelygirlsparty www.lovelygirlsparty.com

Love Championship Tennis and Traveling with Girlfriends participate in Recruiting for Good to earn luxury travel savings wherever you celebrate freedom #tennisgirlsparty #rewardingluxurysavings www.TennisGirlsParty.com

Lovely Girls Party and participate in Recruiting for Good to enjoy exclusive travel and experience the world's best parties #momdaughtertravel #lovelygirlsparty #lovewineweekends www.MomDaughterTrip.com

Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to help improve the qualify in California #rewardingfun #dining #spa #travel www.CelebratingCalifornia.com

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good works to fund meaningful program for girls and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with luxury tennis weekend travel.

Our exclusive beauty foodie girls love tennis weekend is perfect to share with your favorite plus 1: BFF, mom, or daughter.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund "We Use Our Voice for Good," a meaningful mentoring program for girls.

Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program by introducing executives hiring professional staff to earn 'Beauty Foodie Tennis Weekend'; an all-inclusive Indian Wells Tennis Championship luxury travel experience.

The Exclusive Beauty Foodie Girls Love Tennis Weekend includes; $1500 luxury hotel gift card (or toward a tennis travel company reservation), fine dining, and spa rewards.

Women must participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program by July 15th, 2021 to earn luxury tennis travel reward.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Travel to celebrate life and share your luxury tennis weekend with your favorite plus one; BFF, mom, or daughter. Travelling with a group of girlfriends? Contact us today, we love to help reward a fun fulfilling tennis experience."

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to fund; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created 'Lovely Girls Party' an exclusive luxury travel club rewarding destinations to experience the World's Most Beautiful Cities + Best Celebrations. Join to Celebrate Everything You Love Art + Food + Sports. Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good;” and enjoy rewarding experiences www.LovelyGirlsParty.com Happy Wherever You Go.

Love Tennis Travel; join the club to enjoy luxury hotel savings at your favorite tournament. www.TennisGirlsParty.com; now rewarding Beauty Foodie weekend trips to Tennis Championship Tournament at Indian Wells www.LoveTennisWeekends.com.

We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

