Metaphysical Healer Karen Moore McDonald to be Featured on Close Up Radio

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The all-too-common feelings of being highly stressed or weighed down by a host of negative emotions can actually have a profound effect on our physical bodies. Our heart rate goes up and so does our blood pressure, which can literally wreak havoc on our immune systems. Left untreated, such stressors can lead to chronic, debilitating health problems and open the door to life threatening illnesses. Our physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual selves are inextricably connected, and when these bodies are not in sync, we are out of balance. Instead of reaching for so-called “quick fixes” like turning to drugs or alcohol, both of which can have negative side effects in themselves, many people today are embracing spiritual healing methods that encourage us to find within us the power we have to heal ourselves.

Karen is an esteemed Spiritual Teacher and Metaphysical Healer, Tarot Reader, Yoga Instructor, and Pianist supporting us in learning to live our healthiest, most authentic lives.

“In the nearly 50 years I’ve been working in spiritual teaching and healing, the thrust of my work has been in teaching yoga and in doing Tarot readings. I’ve also taught many spiritually related courses and used various healing modalities to help restore peace, balance, clarity, and joy in one’s life.”

Karen inspires us all to realize we are inherently worthy of having a joyful, abundant life through self-care that balances and harmonizes our energy.

“All of the work I do in spiritual teaching and healing begins with the prayer that I work within divine will and for the highest good of all souls concerned. I work with all faiths and believe that all religions are paths to God and to embracing our highest selves.”

“All of us have numerous blocks in our energy system obstructing us from achieving the life we truly desire. Through yoga and various therapies, we can release energetic blockages holding us back, heal our wounds, and ease our suffering.”

In the early 1970’s when yoga was relatively unheard of especially in the southern United States, Karen was first introduced to yoga through her church, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. Immediately hooked, she began teaching yoga in 1974 at Georgia State University where she was a graduate student finishing in 1975 her Ph.D. in English. Karen learned to read the Tarot symbols in 1976, the same year she was hired at Kennesaw State University (then KJC), located in the metro-Atlanta area, as a member of the English faculty. She benefitted greatly over the next years from Tarot readings, giving a snapshot of the past, present, and future, which were given by a trusted and highly accurate reader. Karen’s desire as a reader is to help others as she was helped through insights which came through the Tarot symbols.

Continuing to teach yoga, now with 47 years of yoga teaching experience, she is certified as an RYT 200 (Registered Yoga Teacher, 200 hours) and holds certification as an advanced yoga instructor. Throughout the pandemic, she has taught her weekly yoga classes outdoors, socially distanced, regardless of weather and temperature at her home church in Jacksonville, All Saints Episcopal Church.

“What initially draws many people to yoga is exercise, but yoga is much more than that,” says Karen. “Yoga breathing and poses, including stretches in chair yoga, are the first steps to quieting the body, mind, and emotions. Simply breathing slowly and deeply will calm us down when life gets hectic, for such focused breathing sends the message to our nervous system that all is well and that we are safe. Using breathing as a reminder that all is in divine order is especially important in this time of great transition for humanity and the planetary shifts we’re all experiencing. Through yoga, we become centered, improve our flexibility and strength, and release tension. Consequently, we have more energy and vitality which help to keep us alert, youthful, and healthy.”

In 1995 and after a productive career teaching a wide variety of literature classes to all levels of college students, Karen resigned her position as a tenured, full Professor of English to devote herself to her metaphysical classes, her work in spiritual healing, and the piano, all of which she had been doing part time simultaneously with her job as an active faculty member and college administrator. She is a Professor Emerita of English, Kennesaw State University, part of the University of Georgia system where she was a full time faculty member for 20 years.

Karen says we create our lives by our thoughts, choices, and actions which is why it’s essential to keep our minds and thoughts positive. That doesn’t mean being in denial of a current distressing reality, but when our thoughts are optimistic and full of gratitude and hope, we can deal more easily with the harsher aspects of life and embrace resiliency. She believes that we either go with the flow of life, which means change, or we are liable to getting stuck in our own limiting beliefs and patterns that no longer serve us.

Karen will soon celebrate her 2nd wedding anniversary to her first love and high school and college sweetheart Joe McDonald. Theirs is a love story in which they lost all contact with each other for nearly 50 years. Their first date was in 1961 when they had just turned 16 and immediately thereafter a devoted couple until they were almost 20. They broke up in 1965 between their sophomore and junior years in college. She was heartbroken, but learned to let go and thirteen years later met, fell in love with, and was happily married to her first husband. Karen and Joe didn’t know where each other was from the late ‘60s until they saw each other at their 50th high school reunion in 2013. Joe, too, in the meantime had fallen in love and was happily married until his wife died in 2009. By the time they saw each other in 2013, Karen and Joe had had good, successful lives. As years passed after their high school reunion and with limited contact, they eventually embraced the realization that the flame of their love still burned. They were married in 2019 at age 74, 52 years after they had originally planned to marry. Today, in love with life and each other, they look forward with great joy to spending the rest of their lives together.

Karen is more committed than ever to her work. She is also a highly accomplished pianist playing at weddings, receptions, and special events enhancing the happiness of such occasions and bringing healing through the beauty and power of music.

“We are in this world to learn the lessons of love—what it is and what it is not, and usually the lessons involve taking responsibility for ourselves and our relationships, getting to know our strengths and talents, as well as facing our limitations and weaknesses, and, importantly, learning forgiveness of ourselves and others,” says Karen. “Being open to whatever healing techniques one may be drawn to can be extremely helpful in living a rewarding, abundant, meaningful life where each day is an adventure. If I can help someone on such a path, I want to do so.”

