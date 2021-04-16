Patrik Heider, CEO Thinkproject Malou Aamund, chairperson of the board of directors, Thinkproject

Patrik Heider appointed new Chief Executive Officer of Thinkproject

Thinkproject, Europe's leading SaaS provider for construction and engineering projects, today announces the appointment of Patrik Heider as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Thinkproject Chairman of the Board and former CEO of riskmethods succeeds Gareth Burton effective April 16. Malou Aamund, Managing Director for Google Denmark and former Microsoft and IBM manager, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the board.

As Thinkproject enters the next phase of development the timing is right for handing over to the next generation of leaders. As an internationally experienced manager, Heider brings extensive operative and strategic experience from globally expanding companies to Thinkproject. Before joining riskmethods as CEO, he served as Spokesman of the Executive Board as well as CFO and COO at the Nemetschek Group. Under his tenure, the company experienced impressive organic revenue growth and executed multiple group and brand level acquisitions – expanding the presence of the group from its core in building design and construction into building management. Prior to that he spent over 10 years at Hoffmann Group, most recently as CFO.

Despite the difficult market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in the past fiscal year, Thinkproject achieved a revenue growth of approximately 40% compared to the previous year and was named one of "Germany's Growth Champions 2021” by the magazine "Focus Business" together with the Hamburg-based institute Statista. The overall expansion of the enterprise business contributed significantly. With now nearly 500 employees worldwide in 18 offices in 11 countries, the company is on the verge of securing a top position in the global market for construction intelligence solutions that make a significant contribution to the digitalization of the construction industry.

“Patrik is an inspiring leader with deep industry knowledge and a strong business acumen. He was a natural choice and an excellent successor for Gareth,” says Florian Funk, Partner at EQT and member of the board. “He will continue the strategic focus on driving sustainable growth and further increasing the market position. I’m delighted to welcome Patrik to the company as he will play a key role in establishing Thinkproject as the leader in construction intelligence. I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Gareth for his great contributions to Thinkproject over the past years," he adds.

Commenting on his appointment, Patrik Heider says: “I’m excited yet humbled to take on the responsibility of leading Thinkproject forward into the next phase. Digitalisation of the AECO industry is still at the beginning and there are a lot of opportunities as well as challenges ahead, both for us and the industry. I’m looking forward taking these challenges on with the talented employees, our customers and partners to help construct a better world.”

Further strengthening of the board

Malou Aamund has been appointed as the new chairperson of the board of directors. Aamund is the Managing Director for Google Denmark. She has previously held international leadership positions at Microsoft and IBM in Europe, EMEA and the Americas. She is a board member for several companies and also Chairperson of the Board of Ecoinnovation.

In addition, Thinkproject will be strengthening the board with Sean Flaherty. Flaherty is an AECO industry veteran with over 30 years of experience who has been instrumental in creating design software and is a pioneer in Building Information Modelling (BIM). Throughout his career, he has held various leadership positions. First as CTO then as CEO of Vectorworks, later on the board at Nemetschek Group as CSO and Chairperson of several of its brand companies.



About Thinkproject

Based in Munich, Germany, Thinkproject is a global leader in construction intelligence, unlocking the potential of people and information through digital technologies to enable better industry results. It is the leading Europe-based construction and engineering SaaS provider with 2,750 customers, more than 250,000 users in over 60 countries, and nearly 500 employees.