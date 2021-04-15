Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,375 in the last 365 days.

Joint Investigation into Overdose Death Results in Indictment

CAMPBELL COUNTY – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the LaFollette Police Department, and the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the indictment of a Jacksboro man on murder charges in connection to an overdose death. 

On December 4, 2020, special agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division joined investigators with the LaFollette Police Department and the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force in investigating the death of William Kent Blackwell (DOB 9/20/86). He was found deceased in a LaFollette restaurant from a drug overdose, with fentanyl determined as a contributing factor. The investigation revealed that John Michael Storey (DOB 9/16/89) was the individual responsible for distributing the drugs to the victim.  

On Wednesday, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Storey with one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of  Sale of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and one count of Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. Today, he was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Joint Investigation into Overdose Death Results in Indictment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.