Joint Investigation into Overdose Death Results in Indictment

CAMPBELL COUNTY – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the LaFollette Police Department, and the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the indictment of a Jacksboro man on murder charges in connection to an overdose death.

On December 4, 2020, special agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division joined investigators with the LaFollette Police Department and the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force in investigating the death of William Kent Blackwell (DOB 9/20/86). He was found deceased in a LaFollette restaurant from a drug overdose, with fentanyl determined as a contributing factor. The investigation revealed that John Michael Storey (DOB 9/16/89) was the individual responsible for distributing the drugs to the victim.

On Wednesday, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Storey with one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Sale of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and one count of Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. Today, he was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $250,000 bond.