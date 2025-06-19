Two People Arrested, Charged in Trousdale County Child Rape Investigation

TROUSDALE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into allegations of sexual assault against a child have resulted in the indictments and arrests of a woman from Scottsville, Kentucky and a man from Only, Tennessee.

In April, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, agents began investigating allegations that a juvenile had been sexually assaulted. During the course of the investigation, agents determined Nikki Wix (DOB 9/26/1994) and Cody Belcher (DOB 10/22/1993) sexually assaulted a child multiple times in 2020 and 2021, made inappropriate recordings of that child, and then distributed those recordings.

On Monday, the Trousdale County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Wix with two counts of Rape of a Child, two counts of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and two counts of Criminal Responsibility for Rape of a Child. The indictments charge Belcher with three counts of Rape of a Child and one count of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

On Wednesday, Belcher was booked into the Trousdale County jail on a $300,000 bond. Authorities arrested Wix in Kentucky. She is awaiting extradition to Trousdale County where she will also be booked into jail on a $300,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.