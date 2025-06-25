Millington Man Arrested, Charged in Bestiality Investigation

MILLINGTON – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Millington man accused of posting inappropriate pictures and videos online, some of which included bestiality.

On June 12th, at the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, agents began investigating allegations involving Michael Dean Taylor, Jr. (DOB 01/05/98). During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Taylor sexually abused a dog and posted images and videos online.

Agents arrested Taylor and charged him with three counts of Criminal Offenses Against Animals. Taylor was booked into the Shelby County Jail. At the time of this release bond had not been set.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.