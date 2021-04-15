Sen. Eric Burlison’s Call Spoofing Legislation Receives Hearing in Missouri House of Representatives

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, is proud to announce that Senate Bill 119 received a legislative hearing from the Missouri House of Representatives General Laws Committee on Monday, April 12. Senate Bill 119 creates the crime of call spoofing and allows for damages and actions against offenders found guilty.

“I believe this legislation will help curb the amount of call spoofing that occurs in Missouri,” Sen. Burlison said. “I have filed this legislation every year I have been in the Missouri Senate because it is vitally important to protect Missourians from these scams. There is nothing more annoying than getting these calls from these charlatans on a regular basis. These scammers target our most vulnerable people, robbing them of their money and personal information. It’s about time we do something to stop them, and I am thrilled this legislation is continuing to move through the legislative process.”

Missourians currently have the ability to add their phone number to the Missouri No-Call List, which is available through the Missouri attorney general’s office. There are also several resources available to those who believe they have been the target of call spoofing. The Federal Communications Commission’s website, fcc.gov/spoofing, provides information on what to do if you fall victim to a spoofing scam.

