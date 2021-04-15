Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,367 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Eric Burlison’s Call Spoofing Legislation Receives Hearing in Missouri House of Representatives

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, is proud to announce that Senate Bill 119 received a legislative hearing from the Missouri House of Representatives General Laws Committee on Monday, April 12. Senate Bill 119 creates the crime of call spoofing and allows for damages and actions against offenders found guilty.

“I believe this legislation will help curb the amount of call spoofing that occurs in Missouri,” Sen. Burlison said. “I have filed this legislation every year I have been in the Missouri Senate because it is vitally important to protect Missourians from these scams. There is nothing more annoying than getting these calls from these charlatans on a regular basis. These scammers target our most vulnerable people, robbing them of their money and personal information. It’s about time we do something to stop them, and I am thrilled this legislation is continuing to move through the legislative process.”

Missourians currently have the ability to add their phone number to the Missouri No-Call List, which is available through the Missouri attorney general’s office. There are also several resources available to those who believe they have been the target of call spoofing. The Federal Communications Commission’s website, fcc.gov/spoofing, provides information on what to do if you fall victim to a spoofing scam.

Please visit Sen. Burlison’s official Missouri Senate webpage for more information on his legislative agenda at senate.mo.gov/burlison.

You just read:

Sen. Eric Burlison’s Call Spoofing Legislation Receives Hearing in Missouri House of Representatives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.