Getting Ready to Buy a Car? Check out SCDCA’s Updated Auto Guide for Consumers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Buying a car can be one of the most expensive decisions a consumer will ever make. In celebration of Financial Literacy Month, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs is releasing an updated Auto Guide for Consumers. From financing to fees to scams, the process can be overwhelming. Follow SCDCA’s road map for getting your new set of wheels. The guide includes:

Before You Buy. Learn tips on financing, buying a used car and things to keep in mind BEFORE you sign any dotted line.

Common Myths. SCDCA busts common misconceptions consumers have about buying a car including lemon law and the right to cancel.

Fees, APR and GAP. It's important to know what you are paying for. We breakdown what closing fees, APR and Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) actually are because they could add a significant cost to buying a car.

Leasing vs. Buying. Don't know if you should lease or buy? The guide gives a list of items to consider before making a decision.

And so much more on how to make a smart purchase.

All of SCDCA’s publications are free; consumers can download all publications at www.consumer.sc.gov or order physical copies of many publications by filling out this brochure order form. For more free financial literacy resources, visit https://consumer.sc.gov/consumer-resources.

About SCDCA

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs aims to protect consumers from inequities in the marketplace through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education. To file a complaint or get information on consumer issues, visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call toll-free, 1 (800) 922-1594.