New Haven Barracks / Shooting incident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B500722

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Henry Alberico/Det. Tpr. Adria Pickin

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: April 15, 2021 at approximately 0515 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Road in the Town of Whiting

VIOLATION: Pending

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 15, 2021, at approximately 0515 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks responded to a report of gunshots fired into a residence on West Road in the Town of Whiting. Troopers subsequently arrived on scene and met with the occupants of the residence, none of whom had sustained any injuries. Troopers subsequently canvassed the immediate area and located several shell casings in the roadway. Evidence collected at the scene indicated approximately 9 shots were fired at the residence from outside. Additional evidence was collected from inside the residence.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919. You can also submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.