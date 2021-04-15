Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,373 in the last 365 days.

Champaign and Danville Students Take Top Team Honors in Virtual Illinois State Archery Tournament

Champaign and Danville Students Take Top Team Honors in Virtual Illinois State Archery Tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) congratulates students from Champaign Centennial High School, Jefferson Middle School in Champaign, and Danville Northeast Elementary Magnet School for their first-place finishes in the recent National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) Illinois State Tournament.

NASP is a nationally acclaimed youth archery program that implements a curriculum-based archery education program into local schools. The IDNR coordinates the program in Illinois. Due to health and safety protocols, the state tournament normally hosted by the IDNR at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield was conducted virtually this year.

Top finishers in each division in the 2021 Illinois State Tournament were:   High School Team Score 1.           Champaign Centennial High School Team #1       3347 2.           Champaign Central Team #1                               3329 3.           Armstrong-Potomac High School Team #1           3316   Middle School 1.           Champaign Jefferson Middle School Team #1    3286 2.           Mattoon St. John’s Lutheran School                  3064 3.           Champaign Franklin Middle School                  2922   Elementary School 1.           Danville Northeast Elementary Magnet School    2378 2.           Danville Schlarman Academy                               2138   The top individual archers during the tournament were Shay Strode of Cuba High School (Overall High Girls Score of 288) and Jayce Townsend of Armstrong-Potomac High School (Overall High Boys Score of 295).

Top finishers from the Illinois State Tournament qualified for the 2021 NASP Virtual National Tournament being held in late April and early May.

For more information on NASP:  https://www.naspschools.org/

###

4/15/2021

You just read:

Champaign and Danville Students Take Top Team Honors in Virtual Illinois State Archery Tournament

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.