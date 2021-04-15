Champaign and Danville Students Take Top Team Honors in Virtual Illinois State Archery Tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) congratulates students from Champaign Centennial High School, Jefferson Middle School in Champaign, and Danville Northeast Elementary Magnet School for their first-place finishes in the recent National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) Illinois State Tournament.

NASP is a nationally acclaimed youth archery program that implements a curriculum-based archery education program into local schools. The IDNR coordinates the program in Illinois. Due to health and safety protocols, the state tournament normally hosted by the IDNR at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield was conducted virtually this year.

Top finishers in each division in the 2021 Illinois State Tournament were: High School Team Score 1. Champaign Centennial High School Team #1 3347 2. Champaign Central Team #1 3329 3. Armstrong-Potomac High School Team #1 3316 Middle School 1. Champaign Jefferson Middle School Team #1 3286 2. Mattoon St. John’s Lutheran School 3064 3. Champaign Franklin Middle School 2922 Elementary School 1. Danville Northeast Elementary Magnet School 2378 2. Danville Schlarman Academy 2138 The top individual archers during the tournament were Shay Strode of Cuba High School (Overall High Girls Score of 288) and Jayce Townsend of Armstrong-Potomac High School (Overall High Boys Score of 295).

Top finishers from the Illinois State Tournament qualified for the 2021 NASP Virtual National Tournament being held in late April and early May.

For more information on NASP: https://www.naspschools.org/

