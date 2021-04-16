Road Closure Route 4073 (White Cloud Road) - Allegheny Township

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 4073 (White Cloud Road) located in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County. The closure will be located at the intersection of Route 356 (Freeport Road). The closure will begin on Monday, April 19 at 7am and will continue for approximately four to six weeks.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to begin construction of a new turning lane from Route 356. A marked detour will be in place using Route 4073 (White Cloud Road) to Bonfire Short Cut Road, Route 56 (Leechburg Road) and Route 356 (Freeport Road).

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###