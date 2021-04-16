Road Closure Route 4069 (Dutchman Run Road) - Lower Burrell

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 4069 (Dutchman Run Road) located in Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County. The closure will be located between Route 711 and Love Hollow Road. The closure will begin on Friday, April 16 at 12pm and will open on Friday, May 28 at 2pm.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform slide repairs. A marked detour will be in place using Route 366, Route 4032 (Merwin Road) and Route 780.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

