Laytrip Announces New Worldwide Destinations After Initial Beta Launch of Laytrip.com

Laytrip offers travel customers a new and unique way to plan and book affordable travel on layaway without any interest charges, credit checks.DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laytrip, Inc., a worldwide layaway travel provider currently offering flights during its beta launch of Laytrip.com, announced today that it has added over 500 new domestic and international destinations to the platform, bringing its total destinations served to over 800 worldwide.
Laytrip currently offers travel customers a new and unique way to plan and book affordable travel on layaway to over 800 worldwide destinations, without any interest charges, credit checks or third party financing providers. The Laytrip user experience was strategically engineered for the modern user who wants to book easily and quickly without complexity. Laytrip customers can quickly shop for industry leading pricing for their travel plans, then pay and book with fully flexible and customizable installment plans to fit their budget, without ever leaving the site.
Victor Pacheco, Laytrip Founder and Executive Chairman said “We are very pleased to provide our new Laytrip product to our customers. Our Co-founder and CEO Mike Powell and I, through our experiences building and running Airlines and travel companies, strategized during a difficult economic climate to create a unique offering that would make travel affordable for everyone. We believe we have succeeded. We are Laytrip users ourselves and we are confident that as we continue on our growth plan, the product and brand will continue to resonate well with anyone who travels.”
Since its recent beta launch, Laytrip has been building its Instagram, Facebook and other social media platform following while acquiring users. This month, Laytrip intends to go-live with its hotel product, offering hotels on layaway to destinations throughout the world. Upon launch of the hotels product, through the Laytrip simple shopping cart experience, users will be able to bundle any combination of their flight and hotel travel plans, then pay and book with one flexible, combined weekly, bi-weekly or monthly layaway payment. With Laytrip, there are no restrictions and everyone qualifies for layaway travel.
Laytrip, Inc. is a worldwide layaway travel provider that offers affordable flights, hotels, home and car rentals. There are no restrictions at Laytrip and everyone qualifies for layaway travel, payable with flexible weekly, bi-weekly and monthly customizable plans. Founded in 2020, Laytrip serves over 800 worldwide destinations. For more information about Laytrip, visit Laytrip.com.
