Laytrip Announces Launch of Hotels Module and Increase in Destinations on Laytrip.com
Laytrip.com announced today that it has increased its destinations offered by 50%, plus launched its new hotels module, adding over 340,000 hotel properties.DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES , May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laytrip, Inc., a worldwide layaway travel provider that offers customizable weekly, bi-weekly and monthly installment payment plans on Laytrip.com, announced today that it has increased its destinations offered by 50%, plus launched its new hotels module, adding over 340,000 hotel properties to the platform.
Laytrip offers travel customers a new and unique way to plan and book affordable flight and hotel travel on layaway to over 1,200 worldwide destinations without interest charges, credit checks or third party financing providers. The Laytrip user experience, conducted completely on Laytrip.com, was strategically engineered for the modern user who wants to book easily and quickly without complexity.
Victor Pacheco, Laytrip Founder and CEO said, “We are very excited to have launched our new hotels module and to have increased our destinations offered by more than 50%. We now offer a unique and complete flight and hotel travel solution to our customers with industry best pricing and terms. Without ever leaving Laytrip.com, anyone can now seamlessly book their flights and hotels together through our shopping cart, choose their customized layaway installment plan and then make one payment for all their combined bookings. We intend to become the most affordable and flexible resource for anyone who wants to travel at any time.”
About Laytrip, Inc.
Laytrip, Inc. is a worldwide layaway travel provider that offers affordable flights, hotels, home and car rentals. There are no restrictions at Laytrip and everyone qualifies for layaway travel. Founded in 2020, Laytrip serves over 1,200 destinations and provides access to over 340,000 hotel properties worldwide. For more information about Laytrip, visit Laytrip.com.
Forward-Looking Disclaimer
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Laytrip, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.
Mike Roth
Laytrip, Inc.
+1 305-702-6322
mr@laytrip.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn