VoLo Earth Ventures leads Seed Series financing for Disruptive Air Conditioning Company, Blue Frontier, LLC
Blue Frontier LLC, the leading innovator in sustainable building cooling solutions, announced today that it closed $1.1M in its Series Seed financing.PARKLAND, FLORIDA, USA, April 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Frontier, LLC, the leading innovator in sustainable building cooling solutions, announced today that it closed $1.1M in its Series Seed financing. The round was led by VoLo Earth Ventures, an early-stage VC investor focused on tackling climate change through innovative products and technologies. Blue Frontier brought over $3M in non-dilutive grants and projects to the table, propelling the company towards its goal of creating gigaton reductions in greenhouse gas emissions by decarbonizing building cooling. Blue Frontier reduces cooling electricity consumption by up to 90%. However, the company’s technology is not just a play in efficiency, but also in energy storage. Blue Frontier’s intelligent AC units are optimized to consume clean and/or low-cost electricity, eliminating the problematic peak AC demand in buildings.
As Kareem Dabbagh, Managing Partner of VoLo Earth Ventures points out, “Air conditioning is the fastest growing market in the building appliance sector globally, but it is energy hungry. If we do not change the way we create comfortable interior environments, we will end up erasing and in fact limiting our capacity to arrive at sustainability goals.” He adds, “Our investment in Blue Frontier is really exciting. The Company is led by a formidable group of entrepreneurs and engineers that have developed a holistic vision capable of solving the environmental problems associated with air conditioning while improving people’s comfort and increasing the accessibility of air conditioning. Furthermore, they can greatly improve demand response at the distribution grid level, which will reduce demand charges, lower energy bills, and improve resiliency.”
Dr. Daniel Betts, CEO of Blue Frontier, further comments, “Our collaboration with VoLo Earth increases our speed to market. We found that the team at VoLo Earth fully shares our vision for sustainability.”
VoLo Earth is addressing our planet’s climate crisis at its roots by providing first-in funding and hands-on leadership to early-stage climate tech companies. Volo Earth strives to grow, propagate, and capitalize on climate solutions with an intent to deliver superior investment returns and quantifiable carbon benefit.
