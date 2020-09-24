Blue Frontier Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2020 Showcase Company
Blue Frontier, developer of hyper-efficient air conditioners with integrated energy storage, was selected out of 400 applicants.PARKLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Frontier, LLC announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 400 applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta 2020.
Blue Frontier is a South Florida based cleantech startup that is poised to revolutionize the building energy efficiency, and utility-managed virtual power plant markets.
“We are truly honored with our company’s selection by Venture Atlanta,” said Dr. Daniel Betts, CEO of Blue Frontier. “Venture Atlanta is arguably the premier showcase of exciting and highly innovative companies in the southeast. It provides an important opportunity to create new partnerships for growth.”
Blue Frontier is a company committed to reducing the carbon footprint of buildings and enabling the cost-effective adoption of sustainable energy. Blue Frontier’s patented solutions include the Utility Managed Virtual Power Plant and its award-winning comfort cooling and behind-the-meter energy storage products.
Blue Frontier and its industry thought-leading partners have reinvented air conditioning to greatly improve occupant health and productivity while slashing the environmental impact of cooling on buildings – one of the top drivers of global electricity demand.
Dr. Betts commented, “Our trifecta includes hyper-efficient comfort air conditioning, low-cost energy storage, and the Utility Managed Virtual Power Plant. Consumers can expect a 60% - 80% reduction in their energy usage. Bill savings can be even greater because the energy storage soaks up low-cost and excess renewable energy, then intelligently shifts its use to cool buildings as the sun begins to set, avoiding peak demand charges and costly on-peak rates. Blue Frontier’s cloud-based intelligent controls will aggregate a fleet of units unlocking value to the distribution utility and high-growth distributed energy resource energy and capacity markets."
Now in its 14th year, the annual Venture Atlanta conference will be held October 21-22 in a fully virtual format, Venture Atlanta Live Online.
“Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in our technology ecosystem that helps drive success and results with over $4.5 billion in funding awarded to date,” said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman . “This year, we’ve pivoted to a digital format to best serve the needs of our vibrant tech community and are thrilled to be showcasing our largest line up of companies ever. These companies reflect our incredible pool of talented people, inspiring innovation, and continued opportunities for growth within the technology community.”
Venture Atlanta Live Online will offer an unparalleled experience that streams two days of immersive events and interactive networking opportunities. Attendees will be able to connect with others at the conference, set up one-on-one meetings, stroll the virtual show floor, watch pitches in real-time, and use features like live chat, and audience polling. Atlanta-based independent investment management firm, Invesco, is this year’s premier sponsor, with Cherry Bekaert, Nelson Mullins and Truist as additional headline sponsors. Venture Atlanta Live Online will conclude with TechSquare Labs’ Atlanta Startup Battle, in which top five companies will pitch on stage against one another to win a $100,000 investment.
To learn more about Blue Frontier, LLC, visit www.bluefrontierac.com. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org.
Daniel Betts
Blue Frontier, LLC
+1 352-258-1405
