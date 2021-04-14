Supreme Court approves three pardons
Newsom is now 19 for 19 in having the court approve his pardons and sentence commutations, which is considerably better than former Governor Jerry Brown, who had the court block 10 intended clemency grants.
There were 1,181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,378 in the last 365 days.
Newsom is now 19 for 19 in having the court approve his pardons and sentence commutations, which is considerably better than former Governor Jerry Brown, who had the court block 10 intended clemency grants.