UDAF Seeks Applicants for Utah Cannabis Production Establishment Licensing Advisory Board

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is seeking applicants to join the Utah Cannabis Production Establishment Licensing Advisory Board, approved in the 2021 legislative session under S.B. 192 Medical Cannabis Act Amendments.

Meetings are expected to begin in May. “The department is looking forward to the new board members coming on as we work to drive the program and industry forward in the state” Cody James, Industrial Hemp and Medical Cannabis Program Manager.

The Utah Cannabis Production Establishment Licensing Advisory Board will consist of six members comprised of the following:

One member of the public

One member with knowledge and experience in the pharmaceutical or nutraceutical manufacturing industry

One member representing law enforcement

One member of an organization representing medical cannabis patients

A chemist who has experience with cannabis and who is associated with a research university; and

The commissioner or the commissioner’s designee as a non-voting member.

Members of the board will be appointed by Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Commissioner Craig W Buttars and confirmed by Governor Spencer J. Cox. The term lengths of board members will be staggered to ensure that two or three new board members will be appointed every two years. The board will be responsible for meeting to review cannabis production establishment license applications as needed. Additional information about the composition and duties of the advisory board can be found here.

Qualified applicants may find a link to the UDAF Cannabis Production Establishment Licensing Advisory Board application here. The application window will be open through 11:59pm Friday, April 23, 2021. To learn more about the Utah Medical Cannabis Program visit medicalcannabis.utah.gov.

