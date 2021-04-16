Financial Times Ranks Cogent Analytics on the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2021 List
COGENT ANALYTICS’ explosive growth has earned its position on the exclusive Financial Times List With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 86.5 PercentGREENSBORO, NC, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Financial times revealed this week that COGENT ANALYTICS placed No. 466 on its 2nd annual FT Americas' ranking of the top 500 fastest growing companies. The list was compiled with Statista, a leading research and market data company, and ranks entrants from across the Americas by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2016 and 2019
According to FT; the second annual FT Americas ranking offers a snapshot of the relative strength of companies as they entered the Covid pandemic – and points to those likely to have the resilience to emerge from the crisis in good health.
“I am proud to make the FT list and honored to be serving the American small business owners, who are the true backbone of our country,” says Rob Braiman, CEO and Managing Member of Cogent Analytics. “I have a great team who are genuinely passionate about helping small businesses succeed. We have remained committed to this journey, especially during the most recent and challenging times, to help businesses survive and thrive. This ranking that included thousands of companies from the Americas is a true testament to our dedication to deliver solutions to business owners with integrity and transparency.”
Further, as stated by Financial Times and Statista; the enterprises were identified that contribute most heavily to economic growth. In pursuing this intention, we made sure that only companies of a certain size could qualify for the list and that their revenue increases were generated overwhelmingly by organic sales, over a period of several years. Few candidates met this strict criteria but Cogent Analytics did. As a result, Cogent Analytics stands out in a very dynamic region with millions of active companies.
SEE THE COMPLETE LIST HERE: https://on.ft.com/3toOmBp
Cogent Analytics is a business management consulting firm based in Greensboro, North Carolina that is recognized as an Inc. 5000 honoree 4 years in a row, Fast 50 2 years, and the FT Americas 500 list for 2021. Cogent provides powerful solutions with integrity and transparency to privately-held businesses throughout the United States. Cogent partners with clients to identify areas of financial opportunity, improve organizational efficiencies, increase profit and ensure long term growth and stability. Visit www.CogentAnalytics.com or email Marketing@CogentAnalytics.com for more information.
