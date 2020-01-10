Timothy Maurice Webster Trains Cogent Analytics on a New Approach to Business Development

Cogent Analytics USA hosts a training session on a new business development approach by international expert on human and brand behavior Timothy Maurice Webster

GREENSBORO, NC, USA, January 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of an active and on-going training program, Cogent Analytics hosted Timothy Maurice Webster (of South Africa), an international authority on Human and Brand Behavior, author, consultant and speaker as he met with the business development team to introduce a new approach in a specialized training session.Mr. Webster’s approach merges neuroscience and behavioral science to demonstrate how to trigger the sought after “buy-in” by all business development professionals around the world. The training session was tailored to promote the understanding of how neuroscience plays a direct role in achieving daily success in business development process for Cogent. He explained to the group, “You can increase your level of success by understanding how your brain is “wired” to perform at optimal levels and how client’s brains are “wired” to receive and be “receptive” to information you are imparting and the approach you are using.” Mr. Webster further comments, “The knowledge of how utilizing the brain’s potential together with understanding behavioral science and how they work together, can substantially raise the levels of success in their jobs.”Cogent Analytics invests in human capital and maintains a philosophy of bettering the organization through bettering each employee. “We are committed to training our teams and supporting their efforts to achieve goals, states Rob Braiman, CEO of Cogent Analytics, “We were honored and excited to have someone of Mr. Webster’s caliber introduce this new approach and conduct a training session for our business development team. I know his expert advice and teachings will be invaluable for everyone in attaining greater success.”About Timothy Maurice Webster is based in South Africa and is the author of four brand leadership books, and consults & speaks on the science of Human & Brand Behavior. His research and focus is based on three influence pillars; Brain Potential, Behavioral Science and Brand Influence. Timothy has worked in Africa and emerging markets for the past decade. Timothy’s education is in Business Management, Branding, Psychology and Applied Neuroscience from Brookstone College in the US and Massachusetts Institute of Technology- MIT. His insights inspire dialogue and critical thinking about brain and brand behavior- inspiring stakeholders to consider broader and more strategic problem solving for their personal and organizational brands. Visit: http://www.timothymaurice.com/ CONTACT: Timothy Webster: +27845053504tmw@timothymaurice.comAbout Cogent Analytics is a business management consulting firm based in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA and has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the US 3 years in a row, is also a Triad, NC Fast 50 Growth Company and holds an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. Cogent provides powerful solutions with integrity and transparency to privately-held businesses throughout the United States. Cogent partners with clients to identify areas of financial opportunity, improve organizational efficiencies, increase profit and accelerate leadership goals. Visit https://www.cogentanalytics.com/ CONTACT: Lori Huffman, Director of Marketing, (336) 665-8154, lhuffman@cogentanalytics.com for more information



