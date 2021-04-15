Lantech Introduces New Equipment Solution for Fulfillment Centers and eCommerce Industry

Lantech's New Multi Format Case Erector is designed with flexibility and uptime in mind.

Designed with flexibility in mind, the new Multi Format Case Erector gives companies an edge against continuing labor and production challenges

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Case handling and Stretch wrapper equipment manufacturer Lantech is introducing the new Multi Format Case Erector to their line of case handling equipment solutions. This latest innovation features multiple, separately configurable blank magazines that allow customers to erect different case sizes seamlessly on one machine. This feature eliminates the need to stop production whenever a change in case size is required, and eliminates time lost by operators having to change over and reload new case sizes. Additionally, as the weight and size of a case have a major impact on transport costs, Lantech’s Multi Format Case Erector provides an effective packaging solution to achieve the lowest shipping costs in an eCommerce and logistics environment.

Additional features include:

• Lantech’s exclusive Total Control System – which provides 100% precise control during the forming process, resulting in perfectly square cases despite blank irregularities

• Easy to load, ergonomic magazines

• Smaller footprint compared to using multiple erectors

• Ability to integrate into any existing packaging line

“We are excited to offer this innovation to our customers”, says Bob Lemmen, Marketing Manager for Lantech Europe. “Challenge yourself to optimize your packaging process to the highest level of flexibility with the Multi Format Case Erector.”

About Lantech:

In 1972 Lantech made an impact on the world by inventing the stretch wrapper and changing the way companies package and protect their products for shipment. Now, billions of pallet loads are stretch wrapped every year. With the development of the unique Lantech case erector more than 40 years ago, we have continued to develop our case equipment into the most reliable machines on the market. Today we build case and tray handling machines in the Netherlands and stretch wrappers in the United States, with sales and technical support worldwide. Over the years our business has been built on innovation, customer support, and the mission to dramatically reduce shipping damage globally.

For more information in the Americas, visit www.Lantech.com or call Sara Mulkey at 502-815-9144.

For more information in Europe and Asia, visit www.Lantech.com or call Bob Lemmen at +31 622 065 654

